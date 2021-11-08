Classic Christmas films lined up for drive-in cinema in Aberdeen and Inverness

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Scotland’s biggest outdoor movie screen heads for Aberdeen and Inverness for a drive-in cinema showing classic festive films from Love Actually to Home Alone.

The Drive-In Cinema UK will be set up at Pittodrie Stadium from November 25 to 27, as part of a UK-wide tour. It will then go on to the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness from November 28 to 29.

Over the two dates in Inverness, four films will be screened – Elf, Love Actually, Home Alone and The Grinch. The same films will be shown in Aberdeen, plus The Holiday and The Polar Express.

As well as the massive screen, the event will include street food and additional entertainment, including interactive quizzes and live comedy to complement the festive feel for visitors.

Truly magical movie experience

Callum Campbell, founder of Drive-In Cinema, said, “We are so excited to be returning our supersized screen to Aberdeen and Inverness.

“The Drive-In Cinema is a truly magical movie experience and a brilliant event for all the family – the perfect combination of nostalgia, novelty and entertainment.”

The screen is eight metres high and 12 metres wide, making it Scotland’s largest drive-in screen and will also call in at Glasgow and Edinburgh as it tours the UK, from the north of Scotland to the south-east of England.

The Drive-In Cinema concept was started by Callum in 2020 as a response to pandemic restrictions.

How to get tickets for the Drive-In Cinema

He said: “We have found that the events are still proving popular as everything has eased in 2021. We think it’s a great family or couples tradition to get out and see your favourite Christmas film every year in the comfort of your own car.”

To find out more about The Drive-In Cinema or to purchase tickets, visit the official event Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheDriveInCinemaUK