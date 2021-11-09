Aberdeen medical student Senti releases Latin-inspired single and video

Having put his musical dreams on hold while fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic, Aberdeen medical student Adil Shahid – also known as Senti – has now released a music video to accompany his first single.

The singer, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Latin-inspired song titled He She It, also played all the instruments, including bass and guitar. Inspired by his past relationship, the song makes a stand against “toxic mentality in modern love”.

He explained: “It’s difficult to form a connection with someone without any obstacles. So essentially, the song is about these obstacles in relationships and connections you’re trying to make.

“He and she are the individuals and it is the obstacle or a physical object.

“The song says that other people’s opinions don’t matter. All that matters is that you’re happy together.”

Senti turns poem into single

Originally written as a poem for a woman Senti loved, the track took on a life of its own, exploring the barricades on the path to true love.

He said: “It started as a poem I wrote a few years ago and then I built the song from there.

“People, gossip, drama and moving away were the obstacles in my relationship (which inspired the poem). There were both physical and emotional barriers.”

Filming the music video for He She It was a “massive project” according to Senti.

He said: “I worked with a local dance group The Valkyries and we filmed the video in Revolucion de Cuba and Vovem and the speakeasy that’s underneath the restaurant (21 Crimes).

“I think the video is a really good representation of what the song means and represents.”

Pandemic delays single release

Senti was hoping to release the song two years ago, however, the global pandemic delayed his plans.

“I’m a final year medical student at Aberdeen University. I should finish my training in May,” said Senti.

“It’s been quite a journey. I worked as an essential worker during the pandemic – our placements went on regardless of the situation.

“I was placed in the emergency department, which was quite hectic and stressful, but it was a great learning experience for sure.”

During lockdowns – when gyms were closed – Senti would often go on a walk or a run and use this time to think about his music and come up with ideas for new songs.

“Walks and runs were a really nice time for me to meditate. From there, I wrote a few extra tracks that I just need to record.”

Senti, who enjoyed listening to metal music when he was a teenager, became enamoured with Spanish culture – with flamenco particularly capturing his imagination.

He listed Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin as his music idols and biggest inspirations.

Senti is currently working on his first album. You can follow him on Spotify here.

