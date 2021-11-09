Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen medical student Senti releases Latin-inspired single and video

By Danica Ollerova
November 9, 2021, 11:45 am

Having put his musical dreams on hold while fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic, Aberdeen medical student Adil Shahid – also known as Senti – has now released a music video to accompany his first single.

The singer, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Latin-inspired song titled He She It, also played all the instruments, including bass and guitar. Inspired by his past relationship, the song makes a stand against “toxic mentality in modern love”.

He explained: “It’s difficult to form a connection with someone without any obstacles. So essentially, the song is about these obstacles in relationships and connections you’re trying to make.

“He and she are the individuals and it is the obstacle or a physical object.

“The song says that other people’s opinions don’t matter. All that matters is that you’re happy together.”

Senti turns poem into single

Originally written as a poem for a woman Senti loved, the track took on a life of its own, exploring the barricades on the path to true love.

He said: “It started as a poem I wrote a few years ago and then I built the song from there.

senti
Senti is a final-year medical student at Aberdeen University.

“People, gossip, drama and moving away were the obstacles in my relationship (which inspired the poem). There were both physical and emotional barriers.”

Filming the music video for He She It was a “massive project” according to Senti.

He said: “I worked with a local dance group The Valkyries and we filmed the video in Revolucion de Cuba and Vovem and the speakeasy that’s underneath the restaurant (21 Crimes).

“I think the video is a really good representation of what the song means and represents.”

Pandemic delays single release

Senti was hoping to release the song two years ago, however, the global pandemic delayed his plans.

“I’m a final year medical student at Aberdeen University. I should finish my training in May,” said Senti.

“It’s been quite a journey. I worked as an essential worker during the pandemic – our placements went on regardless of the situation.

“I was placed in the emergency department, which was quite hectic and stressful, but it was a great learning experience for sure.”

Senti collaborated with Aberdeen dance group The Valkyries on his music video.

During lockdowns – when gyms were closed – Senti would often go on a walk or a run and use this time to think about his music and come up with ideas for new songs.

“Walks and runs were a really nice time for me to meditate. From there, I wrote a few extra tracks that I just need to record.”

Senti, who enjoyed listening to metal music when he was a teenager, became enamoured with Spanish culture – with flamenco particularly capturing his imagination.

He listed Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin as his music idols and biggest inspirations.

Senti is currently working on his first album. You can follow him on Spotify here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]