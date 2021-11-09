Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook returns to Aberdeen

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook will bring festive cheer that will warm hearts and get toes tapping in Aberdeen.

Following the huge success and popularity of the show over the past 15 years, the Christmas treat will be returning to Music Hall on Saturday December 18.

Phil said: “We can’t wait to hit the road again and bring the Christmas Songbook to Aberdeen once more. Things were a little different last year with our first ever Virtual Christmas Songbook and I’m delighted that we’ll be back in full swing in front of live audiences again this year.”

The successful Scottish composer and a selection of the nation’s finest folk musicians will hit the road for seven shows, dishing out heart-warming entertainment all over Scotland. This year will see the show return live and in full force, following 2020’s Virtual Christmas Songbook.

Phil Cunningham to deliver Christmas music and funny anecdotes

The performances will feature modern and traditional Christmas music, as well as hearty anecdotes, making it a festive show that’s not to be missed.

Phil will be joined by talented musicians including Eddi Reader, who has celebrated a career spanning more than three decades, Karen Matheson OBE, recognised as the haunting lead vocalist of Celtic supergroup Capercaillie, and award-winning Orcadian roots singer and guitarist Kris Drever.

The line-up also includes multi-instrumentalist John McCusker, one of Scotland’s most accomplished and versatile musicians, Ian Carr, known for his original and eclectic approach to traditional guitar music, and highly sought-after double bassist Kevin McGuire.

Excited to return to Aberdeen

Phil said: “The show has grown so much in the last 15 years and has become a seasonal staple for people across Scotland. As always, I’ll be joined by my old friends, who happen to be some of the best folk artists in the country. We’ll be bringing festive cheer to Aberdeen – we can’t wait to see people up and dancing!”

Phil, who is fondly remembered from his days with Silly Wizard and Relativity and as the quick-witted musical partner of the great Shetland fiddler Aly Bain, is also recognised as a TV and radio presenter.

Tickets for Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook are now on sale and can be purchased here.

