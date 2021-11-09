Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook returns to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
November 9, 2021, 12:54 pm

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook will bring festive cheer that will warm hearts and get toes tapping in Aberdeen.

Following the huge success and popularity of the show over the past 15 years, the Christmas treat will be returning to Music Hall on Saturday December  18.

Phil said: “We can’t wait to hit the road again and bring the Christmas Songbook to Aberdeen once more. Things were a little different last year with our first ever Virtual Christmas Songbook and I’m delighted that we’ll be back in full swing in front of live audiences again this year.”

The successful Scottish composer and a selection of the nation’s finest folk musicians will hit the road for seven shows, dishing out heart-warming entertainment all over Scotland. This year will see the show return live and in full force, following 2020’s Virtual Christmas Songbook.

Phil Cunningham
Phil Cunningham is a celebrated musician and composer.

Phil Cunningham to deliver Christmas music and funny anecdotes

The performances will feature modern and traditional Christmas music, as well as hearty anecdotes, making it a festive show that’s not to be missed.

Phil will be joined by talented musicians including Eddi Reader, who has celebrated a career spanning more than three decades, Karen Matheson OBE, recognised as the haunting lead vocalist of Celtic supergroup Capercaillie, and award-winning Orcadian roots singer and guitarist Kris Drever.

The line-up also includes multi-instrumentalist John McCusker, one of Scotland’s most accomplished and versatile musicians, Ian Carr, known for his original and eclectic approach to traditional guitar music, and highly sought-after double bassist Kevin McGuire.

Excited to return to Aberdeen

Phil said: “The show has grown so much in the last 15 years and has become a seasonal staple for people across Scotland. As always, I’ll be joined by my old friends, who happen to be some of the best folk artists in the country. We’ll be bringing festive cheer to Aberdeen – we can’t wait to see people up and dancing!”

Phil, who is fondly remembered from his days with Silly Wizard and Relativity and as the quick-witted musical partner of the great Shetland fiddler Aly Bain, is also recognised as a TV and radio presenter.

Tickets for Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook are now on sale and can be purchased here.

