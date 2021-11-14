Two-Minute Masterpiece: Who painted these panels during Scottish Enlightenment?

Find out more about stunning decorative painted panels created during the Scottish Enlightenment in this week’s Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Characterised by an outpouring of intellectual and scientific accomplishments, the Scottish Enlightenment is the historical period that always interested Danielle Jones, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums.

Here, she talks about the eye-catching panels commissioned by George Keith for his Cabinet Room.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

