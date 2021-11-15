Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Grammy-winning jazz singer Kurt Elling heading to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
November 15, 2021, 11:45 am
Photos by Cory Dewald.

Scottish National Jazz Orchestra (SNJO) will once again be joined by Grammy-winning singer Kurt Elling to deliver a fantastic night of jazz for Aberdeen audiences.

And the upcoming concert – taking place on Sunday November 21 at the Music Hall – promises to be a special one.

Reminiscing of the time when he went to the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh in the late 1980s, Kurt remembers seeing a young saxophonist everyone was talking about.

Fast forward some decades later, now saxophone master Tommy Smith and Kurt are friends and regular collaborators – and they are looking forward to performing with the SNJO in Aberdeen later this month.

Nominated for more than 15 Grammy awards

Kurt, who studied at the University of Chicago, failed his master’s degree by one credit. So instead of becoming a professor of divinity like he originally hoped, he started frequenting Chicago’s jazz clubs.

Kurt will be joined by saxophonist Tommy Smith.

Nowadays he’s often considered to be one of the best jazz singers in the world. He has won two Grammy awards to date and had been nominated for many more. He even picked up the Grammy for the Best Jazz Vocal Album earlier this year for his album Secrets are the Best Stories.

“For me, singing jazz is as much about listening as it is actually singing,” said Kurt.

“I’ve tried to learn from every one of the great jazz singers, to understand what made them great and what their contribution to the development of jazz singing has been.”

Kurt Elling will perform works of Europe’s contemporary composers

For this all-new concert series — exclusive to Scotland — Kurt, Thomas and the SNJO team will perform freshly-conceived arrangements and recently composed lyrics to the works of Europe’s most exciting contemporary composers. These include Jan Garbarek, Anne Mette Iversen, Anna Pacéo, and the late Esbjörn Svennson.

The event – SNJO with Kurt Elling: The Apparition Bridge – promises to reconnect audience members through music as we “span the ethereal chasms between the ancient and the future, between sorrow and joy, and between time and timelessness”.

Locals will also have a unique chance to join Tommy Smith, who is also SNJO’s artistic director, and award-winner Kurt as they introduce and discuss the programme of Apparition Bridge during their pre-concert talk – which is free to all ticketholders – at 6:50pm. The concert starts at 7:30pm.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

