Eden Court’s new chief executive promises to deliver ‘remarkable things’

By Scott Begbie
November 17, 2021, 7:12 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 7:25 pm
Rebecca Holt has been announced as the new chief executive of Eden Court.

The new chief executive of Eden Court has been named as Rebecca Holt, currently one of the top bosses of London’s prestigious Battersea Arts Centre.

She will take over the running of the Inverness arts venue from James Mackenzie-Blackman, who is leaving at the end of this month to become chief executive of Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Rebecca, who is currently executive director and deputy chief executive of BAC, said she was “thrilled” to be joining Eden Court.

“(It is) an organisation I have admired from afar for some time,” she said.

“Eden Court’s strong civic role in bringing creativity to communities across the Highlands, coupled with its artistic ambition across theatre and film, make it a truly special organisation.”

James Mackenzie-Blackman is set to leave Eden Court at the end of this month.

Rebecca also praised James as leaving an exceptional legacy and said she was looking forward to working the Eden Court team to “devise and deliver the remarkable things that Eden Court will do next”.

Delight at Rebecca Holt’s appointment

Her appointment, which will begin in the new year after 10 years with BAC, was greeted with enthusiasm by James.

He said: “It’s been the honour of my career leading Eden Court. I am sure that Rebecca will be an exceptional leader of this wonderful organisation and I look forward, very much, to looking on at all she will achieve with her wonderful team.”

Meanwhile, Don Robertson, chair of the board at Eden Court, said he was delighted to have appointed Rebecca after an extensive recruitment process.

Eden Court is at the centre of cultural life in the Highlands.

“Throughout the process the recruitment panel were deeply impressed by Rebecca’s sector knowledge as well as her demonstrating a real understanding of the role Eden Court plays in the life of communities across the North of Scotland,” he said. “We look forward to delivering a warm Highland welcome.”

As news of the announcement was made, Tarek Iskander, artistic director and chief executive at BAC, said Eden Court had made a “fantastic appointment”.

Eden Court will reach ‘great heights’

He said: “Rebecca has always provided inspirational leadership and is rightly admired by colleagues across the sector. We will really miss her, but are also excited to see the great heights Eden Court will reach during her tenure.”

Rebecca will be taking over the largest multi-arts venue in Scotland housing two theatres, two independent cinemas, two dance studios and conference and meeting spaces. It presents around 450 live performances and 2,000 film screenings every year as well as almost 40 community classes a week.

