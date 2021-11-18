Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Fatherson announce Aberdeen show and new album

By Danica Ollerova
November 18, 2021, 10:53 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:51 am
Fatherson will perform in Aberdeen in March 2022. Photo by David Anderson.

Alt rock band Fatherson have announced a new headline UK tour – including a date in Aberdeen.

The Glaswegian three-piece will go on the road in support of their first album in three years – Normal Fears.

The new dates follow their recent October tour which saw them play to multiple sold-out crowds. Kicking off the March gigs in Glasgow, Fatherson will play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on March  17.

The band are renowned for their live performances, which have seen them tour alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro and Twin Atlantic.

New album, single and tour

Their album Normal Fears – which will be released on February 25 – promises to feature “gorgeous, groove-led singalongs” as the band puts everyday worries behind them to “start afresh, sunny side up”.

Fatherson will play Aberdeen in March 2022
Fatherson have just announced their new album Normal Fears.

Part love song, part commentary of the world, the album’s single and title song Normal Fears leans into the band’s new alt-pop-focused melodic direction.

Speaking about the single, frontman Ross Leighton said: “There is a perspective in the song that is about falling in love and feeling like you’re the only two people in the world, looking out at everyone else.

“At that moment I had never been so sure of anything before, which was an amazing feeling. However, in all honesty, it is kind of a bluff because I am a normal person riddled with fear.”

Short film celebrating the band and its fans

The album and tour announcements come as the band share a new short film – titled Same Old, Brand New – which features live session footage of the band performing fan favourites from previous releases, recent single End Of The World and more.

The band stated: “We wanted to do something special to announce our new album. The idea was to create something that could be shared all over the world, a celebration of the new music we’ve created with a nod to what has come before.

“Same Old, Brand New is just that. A collection of exclusive live performances presented as a short film that explores some of the concepts around the album and the world in general.”

How to book tickets to see Fatherson in Aberdeen

Fatherson will person in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on March 17. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 26.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal