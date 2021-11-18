Fatherson announce Aberdeen show and new album

Alt rock band Fatherson have announced a new headline UK tour – including a date in Aberdeen.

The Glaswegian three-piece will go on the road in support of their first album in three years – Normal Fears.

The new dates follow their recent October tour which saw them play to multiple sold-out crowds. Kicking off the March gigs in Glasgow, Fatherson will play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on March 17.

The band are renowned for their live performances, which have seen them tour alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro and Twin Atlantic.

New album, single and tour

Their album Normal Fears – which will be released on February 25 – promises to feature “gorgeous, groove-led singalongs” as the band puts everyday worries behind them to “start afresh, sunny side up”.

Part love song, part commentary of the world, the album’s single and title song Normal Fears leans into the band’s new alt-pop-focused melodic direction.

Speaking about the single, frontman Ross Leighton said: “There is a perspective in the song that is about falling in love and feeling like you’re the only two people in the world, looking out at everyone else.

“At that moment I had never been so sure of anything before, which was an amazing feeling. However, in all honesty, it is kind of a bluff because I am a normal person riddled with fear.”

Short film celebrating the band and its fans

The album and tour announcements come as the band share a new short film – titled Same Old, Brand New – which features live session footage of the band performing fan favourites from previous releases, recent single End Of The World and more.

The band stated: “We wanted to do something special to announce our new album. The idea was to create something that could be shared all over the world, a celebration of the new music we’ve created with a nod to what has come before.

“Same Old, Brand New is just that. A collection of exclusive live performances presented as a short film that explores some of the concepts around the album and the world in general.”

How to book tickets to see Fatherson in Aberdeen

Fatherson will person in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on March 17. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 26.

