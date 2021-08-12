SPONSORED: World’s biggest inflatable obstacle course comes to P&J Live

The World’s Biggest Inflatable 5k, as seen on ITV’s This Morning, is coming to P&J Live, Aberdeen on October 30th. The 2021 edition now has LESS running and even MORE fun as you will now tackle 27 gigantic obstacles!

UK Running Events, which is encouraging more people to ‘get out and run’, is back better than ever with new, bigger and crazier obstacles.

If you love watching Total Wipeout on TV you’ll relish the chance to pit yourself against the Inflatable 5k’s gigantic obstacles with fearsome-sounding names like the Temple of Doom, The Mangle and The Boss (watch out for the newest obstacle, The Demon, which runners will encounter twice!).

Runners don’t have to limit themselves to 5k as they can choose to complete between one (2.5k) and up to six (15k) laps of the course. The more laps runners do, the more obstacles they will navigate. And if you make it all the way round you’ll be rewarded with a finisher’s medal, a pair of runner socks, a neck buff and other goodies.

The huge obstacles will be placed inside P&J Live, Scotland’s brand new, state-of-the-art events venue, meaning the event will be weather-proof and easily accessible.

Despite its massive size, the event is suitable for participants of all athletic abilities and families and children are actively encouraged to take part. Group, charity and family discounts available.

Full event details and booking form can be found on the P&J Live website.