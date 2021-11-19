WATCH: Meet the stellar cast ready to spread magic in HMT’s glittering panto

There was a touch of sparkling magic in the air of the Granite City as the cast of panto Beauty And Beast gathered for the first time at His Majesty’s Theatre.

And with rehearsals starting from Monday November 22, they are gearing up to deliver a spectacular Christmas treat for Aberdeen this year.

But before the hard work starts, the principals – Alan McHugh, Paul-James Corrigan, Laura Main, Joyce Falconer and Danielle Jam – took time out to talk about why they are delighted to be back and what panto fans can look forward to.

And this is a very special outing for the panto crew after the pandemic left the theatre in darkness last Christmas, postponing Beauty And The Beast to this year.

Alan McHugh – returning for his 17th outing as the dame, as well as writing and directing the show – said they were all thrilled to be returning in the annual spectacular treat that will be full of song, colour and jaw-dropping effects.

Magic of panto brings everyone together

“It’s a whole mix of emotions, it’s relief, it’s joy, it’s delight and a wee bit of apprehension because we’ve got a long way to go, but I’m sure we’ll come through unscathed and give the loons and quines the time of their life that they deserve,” said Alan, who will be Dame Bella Buchan.

“The magic of panto is bringing everyone together from all walks of life in the one room to share a communal experience of fun and joy and laughter.”

Returning to work magic for her second stint at the panto is Aberdeen’s own Call The Midwife star Laura Main who will be the Enchantress, after playing the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella in 2019, the last panto before lockdown.

“I’m so, so happy to be back”, she said. “We had the best time ever doing Cinderella two years ago now, so we’ve had to wait a wee while for Beauty And The Beast, but it feels so good.

“I’ve never had as much fun working in my life and it’s a two-way thing. You’re having the time of your life, (the audience) are, you’re feeding off each other and it’s an absolute hoot.”

‘They seemed to like me and I love them’

No stranger to Aberdeen audiences – or the HMT panto – River City star Joyce said she was excited to be back in the theatre getting ready to wow audiences as Mrs Potty.

“This is my first time in a beautiful new costume. I’ve got a lace collar, a lace headdress and it’s gorgeous – but I’m a bit jealous of Laura’s dead seagull headdress,” joked the Torry quine.

“But getting into costume is always a very exciting time for a panto.”

After making his HMT panto debut in 2019, PJ Corrigan said he can’t wait to return as comic sidekick to Alan’s Dame after the warm welcome he was given by north-east audiences.

“They seemed to like me and I love them, so more of the same, please.” Said PJ, who will be Boaby Buchan.

Meanwhile, CBeebies star Danielle Jam is looking forward to her transformation into the heroine of the piece, Belle.

“I’m a fairytale princess, so it’s literally a dream come true. I grew up watching all of those fairytale stories with my family and I’m just so grateful to be part of it,” said Danielle, also from Aberdeen.

Beauty is the most Doric panto in years

In fact, Alan commented on just how strong the Aberdeen line-up will be in Beauty And The Beast, with Laura, Joyce, Danielle and local actor Mark Wood, playing the panto’s villain.

“I’m delighted that out of the seven principal members of the cast, five are Aberdonian,” he said, counting himself as an honorary Aberdonian, a title he’s more than earned with his sparkling scripts over the years, shot through with hilarious Doric references and tongue-twisters.

“So I would suggest this is possibly the most Doric flavoured panto we have in decades up here and it will be all the better for it.”

Alan added the return of the HMT panto after the pandemic lockdown was important on “every single level possible”.

How to see Beauty And The Beast

“For us as professionals who have barely worked in 18 months, but more so for the community,” he said. “They have had 18 months, two years, of a very difficult time and we have a moral, social and professional duty and responsibility to put a smile back on their face and try to give them the good night that they deserve.”

Beauty And The Beast will run at His Majesty’s from December 4 to January 2. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

