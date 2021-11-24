What should you expect in Shetland’s ‘doozie’ of a finale?

Turn off your phone, get ready to sit on the edge of your seat and be prepared to be shocked … it’s time for the finale of Shetland on BBC One tonight.

Even Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez is excited at the prospect of the climax of the hugely popular series.

“Don’t miss it… it’s a doozie,” he tweeted, just hours before the show was due to go air at 9pm.

This series, the sixth, has been a huge hit with fans since it returned after an absence of two-and-a-half years.

Perez and his team have been striving to unravel the doorstep murder of local lawyer Alex Galbraith. The more the cops dig, the more suspects they find who could have wanted Galbraith dead.

Who’s in the frame as Shetland’s killer?

After many twists, turns and false trails – and a few more bodies – episode five had a reveal which could hold the answers to the case. A missing woman, Marianne Ross, didn’t disappear. She was killed at a party where Galbraith and the guests covered it up.

Those guests included dodgy businessman Niven Guthrie; Darren Bedford, the wronged husband whose wife Galbraith was having a fling with, and nun Sister Caroline who, when she was known as Lynn Richardson, was Marianne’s best friend.

Which puts them all in the frame as Galbraith’s killer.

In amongst all the murder and mayhem, Perez has to deal with a mole in his own team leaking to the press, the death of his mother, and his friend Duncan help former lover Donna Killick commit suicide.

Will Shetland be coming back?

Just how it all ends is anybody’s guess – but at least one thing is certain, Shetland will be back for a seventh series.

Henshall recently confirmed there were only a few weeks left of filming for the seventh season – so hopefully fans won’t need to wait as long to see Perez return.

