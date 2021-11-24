Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

What should you expect in Shetland’s ‘doozie’ of a finale?

By Scott Begbie
November 24, 2021, 5:50 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 5:54 pm
Shetland, starring Douglas Henshall, reaches a doozie of a finale.

Turn off your phone, get ready to sit on the edge of your seat and be prepared to be shocked … it’s time for the finale of Shetland on BBC One tonight.

Even Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez is excited at the prospect of the climax of the hugely popular series.

“Don’t miss it… it’s a doozie,” he tweeted, just hours before the show was due to go  air at 9pm.

This series, the sixth, has been a huge hit with fans since it returned after an absence of two-and-a-half years.

Top team… DC Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson), DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (Alison O’ Donnell) and DI Jimmy Perez (Doug Henshall)

Perez and his team have been striving to unravel the doorstep murder of local lawyer Alex Galbraith. The more the cops dig, the more suspects they find who could have wanted Galbraith dead.

Who’s in the frame as Shetland’s killer?

After many twists, turns and false trails – and a few more bodies – episode five had a reveal which could hold the answers to the case. A missing woman, Marianne Ross, didn’t disappear. She was killed at a party where Galbraith and the guests covered it up.

Those guests included dodgy businessman Niven Guthrie; Darren Bedford, the wronged husband whose wife Galbraith was having a fling with, and nun Sister Caroline who, when she was known as Lynn Richardson, was Marianne’s best friend.

Which puts them all in the frame as Galbraith’s killer.

Jimmy Perez attends his mother’s funeral in a scene from Shetland.

In amongst all the murder and mayhem, Perez has to deal with a mole in his own team leaking to the press, the death of his mother, and his friend Duncan help former lover Donna Killick commit suicide.

Will Shetland be coming back?

Just how it all ends is anybody’s guess – but at least one thing is certain, Shetland will be back for a seventh series.

Henshall recently confirmed there were only a few weeks left of filming for the seventh season – so hopefully fans won’t need to wait as long to see Perez return.

