Kevin Bridges is coming to Aberdeen for an overdue catch-up

Kevin Bridges will return to Aberdeen with his hotly-anticipated new show The Overdue Catch-Up at P&J Live.

With a career spanning 18 years, the Scottish funnyman already has the life experience of a man twice his age, helping him to hit the nail on the head with his shrewd outlook on the modern world.

The comedian previously broke box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

And for that reason, comedy fans are encouraged to be quick and snap up tickets for his show on October 1 next year when they go on sale on Friday December 3.

Tickets likely to sell out quickly

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are chuffed to have our pal Kev, the quick-witted Scot, return to Aberdeen and his huge fanbase.

“Kevin sold out a total of 16 shows at the AECC and we are confident that this show will prove just as popular. He joins an ever-growing list of exceptional comedians who have chosen to come to our venue, which is great – a good laugh is exactly what we all need.”

Kevin’s last two tours have accumulated just under a million tickets sold across the world, including a record of 35 sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Hydro.

How to book tickets to see Kevin Bridges in Aberdeen

Comedian Kevin Bridges will bring his news stand-up The Overdue Catch-Up to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday October 1 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday December 3 pandjlive.com.

