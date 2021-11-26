Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Bridges is coming to Aberdeen for an overdue catch-up

By Danica Ollerova
November 26, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 2:09 pm
Kevin Bridges is heading for P&J Live.

Kevin Bridges will return to Aberdeen with his hotly-anticipated new show The Overdue Catch-Up at P&J Live.

With a career spanning 18 years, the Scottish funnyman already has the life experience of a man twice his age, helping him to hit the nail on the head with his shrewd outlook on the modern world.

The comedian previously broke box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

And for that reason, comedy fans are encouraged to be quick and snap up tickets for his show on October 1 next year when they go on sale on Friday December 3.

Tickets likely to sell out quickly

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are chuffed to have our pal Kev, the quick-witted Scot, return to Aberdeen and his huge fanbase.

“Kevin sold out a total of 16 shows at the AECC and we are confident that this show will prove just as popular. He joins an ever-growing list of exceptional comedians who have chosen to come to our venue, which is great – a good laugh is exactly what we all need.”

Kevin’s last two tours have accumulated just under a million tickets sold across the world, including a record of 35 sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Hydro.

Comedian Kevin Bridges will perform in Aberdeen's P&J LIve in 2022.
How to book tickets to see Kevin Bridges in Aberdeen

Comedian Kevin Bridges will bring his news stand-up The Overdue Catch-Up to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday October 1 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday December 3 pandjlive.com.

