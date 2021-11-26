Sleeping Beauty has a new home to bring Christmas magic to Fraserburgh

There will be a sparkle of Christmas magic in the air in Fraserburgh this weekend, as tickets go on sale for the return of a top panto in the town.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS) has announced they will be bringing their festive treat back to the stage, with Sleeping Beauty, after last year’s panto was staged online.

And the show, always one of the Broch’s Christmas highlights, has a different venue for this year at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, running from Monday December 13 to Saturday December 18.

The move from the traditional setting of Dalrymple Hall was to work with current Scottish Government guidelines on coronavirus restrictions.

Lots of love and laughter on stage

Stephen Summers, FJAS president, said: “The Dalrymple Hall is our home and we’re still rehearsing there, but we needed a bigger venue to ensure the health and safety of our audience, cast and crew.

“We’ve adapted our normal offering for a different setting, but we will still bring lots of love and laughter to the stage for our audiences.”

Last staged by the society in 2015, Sleeping Beauty is a song and dance showstopper not to be missed with laugh-out-loud topical gags and slapstick comedy, all performed by some of Fraserburgh’s best-known talent.

It has become one of the highlights of the year for people in and around Fraserburgh.

How to get tickets for Sleeping Beauty

FJAS was established in 1953 and is Fraserburgh’s leading amateur dramatic group.

It produces many events and shows throughout the year, including summer shows, community-based activities and, of course, the panto.

During its run, Sleeping Beauty will be staged from Monday to Friday at 7pm and on Saturday will have a 3pm matinee as well as the 7pm evening show.

Tickets will be on sale at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre from 9am on Saturday November 27.

