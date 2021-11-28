REVIEW: Disney On Ice brings touch of magic to Aberdeen

On a quest to find their Disney hero last night, Aberdeen fans also had to find gloves, raincoats and cosy jumpers to brave the cold and snowy weather.

But those who made it to P&J Live were treated to a marvelous medley of classic and modern tales which included Moana, Beauty And The Beast and, of course, Frozen.

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero – which is at P&J Live until Sunday November 28 – brought more than 50 beloved Disney characters to life through cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Kicking off the show, the fab four – Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy – explained they’d be taking excited north-east audiences on a magical journey to find the best Disney heroes.

We were quickly transported Under The Sea with Sebastian and before long, Ursula turned Ariel into a human in exchange for her voice. Matching her evil plan were Ursula’s amazing skating skills – how does one make skating in such a large and uncomfortable-looking costume seem so effortless?

Dancing to Kiss The Girl were Eric and Ariel who wowed both big and little kids in the audience.

From Under The Sea straight to Motunui

With each segment summing up the fairytale in a few-minute-long skating extravaganza, we also witnessed just how far Moana was willing to go as she embarked on a voyage with mighty demigod Maui to save her island and find her own identity.

Aberdeen fans then got tangled up when Rapunzel and her ally Flynn Rider went on their journey to see the “floating lights” – stunning lanterns which brought even more magic to the Aberdeen venue.

After a little break, skaters in gorgeous costumes – including Dundee’s Myles Storrier who portrayed Lumiere – invited Disney lovers to “Be Our Guest” in one of the show’s most impressive numbers.

But – as expected – it was the Frozen segment which received the loudest applause. Royal sisters Anna and Elsa and everyone’s favourite snowman Olaf delivered wonderful performances to the film’s hits including In Summer and Let It Go.

While the show is mainly aimed at children – many of whom were dressed as Disney characters – parents and grandparents in the audience also seemed to be having a magical time – not even the Disney merch prices could have wiped the smiles off their faces.

How to book tickets to see Disney On Ice

Friday’s show had to be cancelled due to Storm Arwen which descended on the region. Customers who bought tickets for the 6:30pm performance on Friday will be fully refunded, with many choosing to see the show while it’s still in Aberdeen.

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero is at P&J Live until Sunday November 28.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

