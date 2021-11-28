Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: Disney On Ice brings touch of magic to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
November 28, 2021, 6:00 am

On a quest to find their Disney hero last night, Aberdeen fans also had to find gloves, raincoats and cosy jumpers to brave the cold and snowy weather.

But those who made it to P&J Live were treated to a marvelous medley of classic and modern tales which included Moana, Beauty And The Beast and, of course, Frozen.

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero – which is at P&J Live until Sunday November 28 – brought more than 50 beloved Disney characters to life through cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Kicking off the show, the fab four – Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy – explained they’d be taking excited north-east audiences on a magical journey to find the best Disney heroes.

Disney On Ice enchanted Aberdeen audiences.

We were quickly transported Under The Sea with Sebastian and before long, Ursula turned Ariel into a human in exchange for her voice. Matching her evil plan were Ursula’s amazing skating skills – how does one make skating in such a large and uncomfortable-looking costume seem so effortless?

Dancing to Kiss The Girl were Eric and Ariel who wowed both big and little kids in the audience.

From Under The Sea straight to Motunui

With each segment summing up the fairytale in a few-minute-long skating extravaganza, we also witnessed just how far Moana was willing to go as she embarked on a voyage with mighty demigod Maui to save her island and find her own identity.

Aberdeen fans then got tangled up when Rapunzel and her ally Flynn Rider went on their journey to see the “floating lights” – stunning lanterns which brought even more magic to the Aberdeen venue.

disney on ice aberdeen
Be Our Guest was one of the best numbers of the evening.

After a little break, skaters in gorgeous costumes – including Dundee’s Myles Storrier who portrayed Lumiere – invited Disney lovers to “Be Our Guest” in one of the show’s most impressive numbers.

But – as expected – it was the Frozen segment which received the loudest applause. Royal sisters Anna and Elsa and everyone’s favourite snowman Olaf delivered wonderful performances to the film’s hits including In Summer and Let It Go.

While the show is mainly aimed at children – many of whom were dressed as Disney characters – parents and grandparents in the audience also seemed to be having a magical time – not even the Disney merch prices could have wiped the smiles off their faces.

How to book tickets to see Disney On Ice

Friday’s show had to be cancelled due to Storm Arwen which descended on the region. Customers who bought tickets for the 6:30pm performance on Friday will be fully refunded, with many choosing to see the show while it’s still in Aberdeen.

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero is at P&J Live until Sunday November 28.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

