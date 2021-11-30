All Rise: Boy band Blue to bring 20th anniversary tour to P&J Live

Popular noughties boy band Blue just announced they will bring their new 20th anniversary tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

With three albums – All Rise, One Love, and Guilty – all peaking at number one in the UK, Blue amassed a huge fanbase in the early 2000s.

They worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Lil’ Kim and disbanded in 2005. Reuniting six years later, Blue represented the UK at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Düsseldorf with their new single I Can, coming in 11th place with 100 points.

Blue said: “We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since All Rise, our debut album, was released. It’s been quite the ride since then and now we have so much to look forward to as we go into our third decade.

“We had a lot of time in lockdown to reconnect as friends and we started thinking how we could celebrate the anniversary. The four of us started working on new music and it felt so good to be back doing what we love again.

“This time off during the pandemic also made us realise how much we missed performing live. We can’t wait to get back on the road and see all of you at our Heart & Soul Tour.

Bringing pop hits to Aberdeen

North-east fans will have a chance to see them perform some of their biggest hits such as All Rise, U Make Me Wanna, and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word live when they take to the P&J Live stage in 2022.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “Loved as one of the UK’s biggest boy bands, we know that Blue will be welcomed to the stage in Aberdeen with rapturous applause.

“From all-time favourites like One Love and the epic collaboration with Sir Elton John, Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word, we know they will put on a fantastic show and a fitting tribute to their 20 years in the business.”

How to get tickets to see boy band Blue in Aberdeen

Blue will play P&J Live as part of their Heart & Soul Tour on September 21 2022. Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 3 at pandjlive.com.

