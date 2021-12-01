Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish artists will be brought together for Tunnels’ AGP Christmas Gig

By Danica Ollerova
December 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Retro Video Club are looking forward to performing in Aberdeen.

The AGP Christmas Gig – which features some of the best Scottish artists – will be back this year.

The popular annual multi-band event staged by the Aberdeen promoters will return to The Tunnels this December after a forced one-year break due to Covid-19.

High-octane Edinburgh-based indie rock band Retro Video Club, which played TRNSMT earlier this year, will headline the Christmas gig on Saturday December 4.

Taking place from 5pm to 1am, Aberdeen electronic pop artist Katie Mackie will kick off the festive music night.

Scottish punk, rock and alt pop bands coming to Aberdeen

Glasgow-based punks Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, alt-pop duo One Nine and punk rock four-piece Dead Pony will also perform.

AGP Christmas Gig
AGP Christmas Gig: One Nine to play The Tunnels in December.

Taking to The Tunnels stage will also be art pop band The Vegan Leather and Spyres who were nominated for the Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Ross Calder, owner of AGP which is behind the event, said: “It feels almost surreal that this event is so close now. I was gutted when we had to cancel last year. There had been some hope that things may have returned to some sort of normality in time for last year’s event, but that quickly faded.

“It’s always a big event at the end of the year for us, but this one feels even more special after the forced year off.”

Ross always aims to support emerging artists while also bringing bigger names to the Aberdeen stage.

He added: “Like previous years I’m trying to take a good mix of established and up-and-coming Scottish bands up for the event and I think we have managed to get that mix spot on, hopefully. There should be something for everyone here.

“I’m really excited for all of the artists on board this year. Many of them are used to playing bigger venues than ours on their own merits so to get them all together on one line up should make a special night.”

How to book tickets for AGP Christmas Gig

AGP Christmas Gig will take place from 5pm to 1am on Saturday December 4 at The Tunnels. Tickets can be booked here.

