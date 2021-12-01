Scottish artists will be brought together for Tunnels’ AGP Christmas Gig

The AGP Christmas Gig – which features some of the best Scottish artists – will be back this year.

The popular annual multi-band event staged by the Aberdeen promoters will return to The Tunnels this December after a forced one-year break due to Covid-19.

High-octane Edinburgh-based indie rock band Retro Video Club, which played TRNSMT earlier this year, will headline the Christmas gig on Saturday December 4.

Taking place from 5pm to 1am, Aberdeen electronic pop artist Katie Mackie will kick off the festive music night.

Scottish punk, rock and alt pop bands coming to Aberdeen

Glasgow-based punks Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, alt-pop duo One Nine and punk rock four-piece Dead Pony will also perform.

Taking to The Tunnels stage will also be art pop band The Vegan Leather and Spyres who were nominated for the Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Ross Calder, owner of AGP which is behind the event, said: “It feels almost surreal that this event is so close now. I was gutted when we had to cancel last year. There had been some hope that things may have returned to some sort of normality in time for last year’s event, but that quickly faded.

“It’s always a big event at the end of the year for us, but this one feels even more special after the forced year off.”

Ross always aims to support emerging artists while also bringing bigger names to the Aberdeen stage.

He added: “Like previous years I’m trying to take a good mix of established and up-and-coming Scottish bands up for the event and I think we have managed to get that mix spot on, hopefully. There should be something for everyone here.

“I’m really excited for all of the artists on board this year. Many of them are used to playing bigger venues than ours on their own merits so to get them all together on one line up should make a special night.”

How to book tickets for AGP Christmas Gig

AGP Christmas Gig will take place from 5pm to 1am on Saturday December 4 at The Tunnels. Tickets can be booked here.

