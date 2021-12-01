Kevin Bridges adds second date after clamour for P&J Live tickets

Comedian Kevin Bridges has added a second date at P&J Live after north-east fans snapped up tickets for his original gig even before they went on sale to the general public.

The pre-sale for the funnyman’s show on October 1 next year started at 10am today (December 1) and tickets were almost all gone by lunchtime, said P&J Live bosses.

The decision was taken to add an extra show on Friday September 30 to meet the clamour for tickets for the 10,000 capacity gig.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “The first show pretty much sold out on the pre-sale. We liaised with the promoter who was delighted to add a second show.

“This is up there with one of the top fastest-selling pre-sales we have had.”

Kevin Bridges tells of ‘screen-puncher’ on ticket sites

Kevin himself commented on the surge to buy tickets in the pre-sale, which is open to those who sign up for mailing lists for the comedian or the venues he plays at.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Hearing it’s been a bit of a screen-puncher on the ticket sites this morning. Some extra tickets will be coming soon and then there’s the general sale on Friday.

“Very much appreciated and I’ll try my best to make sure everyone gets along for a laugh. Thank you!”

He later added extra dates at not only Aberdeen,but also Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow and urged people not to pay over the ticket price on re-sale websites.

When is the general sale for Kevin Bridges at P&J Live?

Kevin, who is touring with his Overdue Catch-Up show, had previously broken box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

The general sale for his shows at P&J Live will start this Friday December 3 at 10am at pandjlive.com

