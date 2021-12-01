Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Kevin Bridges adds second date after clamour for P&J Live tickets

By Scott Begbie
December 1, 2021, 4:08 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 4:14 pm
Kevin Bridges is heading for P&J Live.

Comedian Kevin Bridges has added a second date at P&J Live after north-east fans snapped up tickets for his original gig even before they went on sale to the general public.

The pre-sale for the funnyman’s show on October 1 next year started at 10am today (December 1) and tickets were almost all gone by lunchtime, said P&J Live bosses.

The decision was taken to add an extra show on Friday September 30 to meet the clamour for tickets for the 10,000 capacity gig.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “The first show pretty much sold out on the pre-sale. We liaised with the promoter who was delighted to add a second show.

“This is up there with one of the top fastest-selling pre-sales we have had.”

Comedian Kevin Bridges will perform in Aberdeen's P&J LIve in 2022.
Tickets for Kevin Bridges’ original date at P&J Live flew out of the box office.

Kevin Bridges tells of ‘screen-puncher’ on ticket sites

Kevin himself commented on the surge to buy tickets in the pre-sale, which is open to those who sign up for mailing lists for the comedian or the venues he plays at.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Hearing it’s been a bit of a screen-puncher on the ticket sites this morning. Some extra tickets will be coming soon and then there’s the general sale on Friday.

“Very much appreciated and I’ll try my best to make sure everyone gets along for a laugh. Thank you!”

He later added extra dates at not only Aberdeen,but also Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow and urged people not to pay over the ticket price on re-sale websites.

Kevin Bridges previous tours broke box office records.

When is the general sale for Kevin Bridges at P&J Live?

Kevin, who is touring with his Overdue Catch-Up show, had previously broken box office records with his last two tours – Brand New in 2018 and A Whole Different Story in 2015 – winning awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year.

The general sale for his shows at P&J Live will start this Friday December 3 at 10am at pandjlive.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal