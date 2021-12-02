Granite City Christmas tradition rocks on with Gerry Jablonski And The Electric Band

One of Aberdeen’s favourite music acts – Gerry Jablonski And The Electric Band – are preparing to round out their return to live shows with a special Christmas gig in the Granite City.

They will perform their traditional festive show at Café Drummonds on December 11, after playing a string of dates across the UK since restrictions eased in September.

Gerry said: “Drummonds is a great venue for a rock show with the audience right up close for the full-on live and dangerous vibe! Maybe December 11 is a little early for a Hogmanay show but it’s the ideal way to see off 2021 and look forward to the year ahead.”

The band have been enjoying being back on the road, including a memorable night at the world-famous 100 Club in London in October.

Long journey to London for single gig

“It’s a gig that was cancelled about three times during lockdown and when it finally happened it had fallen out of sync with other bookings so we had to make the long journey down south for that single gig,” said Gerry.

“It was worth it though, what a great venue. The walls are lined with all the iconic bands that have played there through the years. The highlight had to be going out on to Oxford Street to see people queuing for the show wearing Gerry Jablonski t-shirts! It always amazes us.”

Prior to September, the band hadn’t played for 18 months putting many of their plans on hold, including gig dates across the UK and Europe.

“We’d never gone more than a few weeks without playing together in ten years of the band so it really was unknown territory,” said Gerry.

They did squeeze in one streaming show, a live recording for the Edinburgh Jazz Festival in September this year, but because of restrictions at the time, they had to rehearse in the garden.

Playing to 10,000 bikers – and Big Country

Gerry said: “That was cut short with a complaint from a neighbour – two streets away! ‘Love the music’, she said ‘but it’s too loud, I’m trying to work’. She did let us go through one more song so we managed a run-through of the planned set.”

The band now have several live shows under their belt and are “truly back in business” but fondly recall their first outing since lockdown. They played the Motorcycle Action Group’s 30th anniversary Stormin’ The Castle festival in County Durham in September.

“We shared the bill with Big Country and it was attended by more than 10,000 bikers. A nice way to get back in the saddle,” said Gerry.

They already have dates lined up for 2022, with a European tour in September, as well as UK festivals plus a gig at Liverpool’s O2 Academy.

Before that, though, will be the Christmas homecoming gig at Café Drummonds.

Gerry said: “Here’s to it being a happy Christmas and new year for everyone. See you down the front – we are back!”

You can get tickets for Gerry Jablonksi And The Electric Band’s Christmas gig at Cafe Drummonds here

You might also like…