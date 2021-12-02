Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Del Amitri to play Orkney in boost for grass roots venues

By Scott Begbie
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Scottish rock legends Del Amitri will play Orkney's Sound Archive.

Del Amitri will play a special gig in Orkney, as part of a special campaign to give grassroots venues a boost as they recover from the pandemic.

The Scots rockers will be at Kirkwall’s Sound Archive next month as part of the National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, organised by the Music Venue Trust.

Del Amitri’s frontman Justin Currie said: “Del Amitri are thrilled to be returning to Orkney for the first time since 1992 when we were bowled over by the scenery, hospitality and Highland Park flowing like water. It will be wonderful to play there again.”

Neil Stevenson, owner of Sound Archive, said he was delighted to host Del Amitri as part of the Revive Live Tour.

Del Amitri are delighted to support grass roots venues.

Del Amitri are welcome boost for Orkney’s Sound Archive

“Being a small venue on an island we have struggled to get back on our feet since restrictions were lifted” said Neil.

“This gig is a welcome boost for us at a traditionally quiet time of year, it’s a great bonus for both the venue and the gig-going community on the island. To be able to book Del Amitri is amazing for us as we would normally not be able to attract this level of band.”

This is an extension of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour following the overwhelming success of the inaugural tour during the summer.

It saw The National Lottery contribute £1 million to directly underwrite the touring and production costs of hundreds of live performances, enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge the upfront costs associated with touring were fully covered.

Justin Currie fronting Del Amitri in concert.

How to get tickets for Del Amitri in Kirkwall

Iain Harvie, guitarist and co-founder of Del Amitri, praised the Revive Live campaign.

He said: “No grassroots, no grass. We cut our teeth playing self-promoted shows in cafés and bars around Glasgow — places that 50 people. It’s part of who we are. There can’t be a performer in the world who wasn’t inspired by going to see shows in a local venue.

Del Amitri will play Sound Archive on January 15. Tickets are available from 10am tomorrow at Ticketweb.

