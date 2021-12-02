Del Amitri to play Orkney in boost for grass roots venues

Del Amitri will play a special gig in Orkney, as part of a special campaign to give grassroots venues a boost as they recover from the pandemic.

The Scots rockers will be at Kirkwall’s Sound Archive next month as part of the National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, organised by the Music Venue Trust.

Del Amitri’s frontman Justin Currie said: “Del Amitri are thrilled to be returning to Orkney for the first time since 1992 when we were bowled over by the scenery, hospitality and Highland Park flowing like water. It will be wonderful to play there again.”

Neil Stevenson, owner of Sound Archive, said he was delighted to host Del Amitri as part of the Revive Live Tour.

Del Amitri are welcome boost for Orkney’s Sound Archive

“Being a small venue on an island we have struggled to get back on our feet since restrictions were lifted” said Neil.

“This gig is a welcome boost for us at a traditionally quiet time of year, it’s a great bonus for both the venue and the gig-going community on the island. To be able to book Del Amitri is amazing for us as we would normally not be able to attract this level of band.”

This is an extension of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour following the overwhelming success of the inaugural tour during the summer.

It saw The National Lottery contribute £1 million to directly underwrite the touring and production costs of hundreds of live performances, enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge the upfront costs associated with touring were fully covered.

How to get tickets for Del Amitri in Kirkwall

Iain Harvie, guitarist and co-founder of Del Amitri, praised the Revive Live campaign.

He said: “No grassroots, no grass. We cut our teeth playing self-promoted shows in cafés and bars around Glasgow — places that 50 people. It’s part of who we are. There can’t be a performer in the world who wasn’t inspired by going to see shows in a local venue.

Del Amitri will play Sound Archive on January 15. Tickets are available from 10am tomorrow at Ticketweb.

