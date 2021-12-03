Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: Madness prove they’re one step beyond a great gig in Aberdeen

By Jamie Ross
December 3, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 11:53 am
Madness lead singer Suggs storms onto the stage at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.

It’s about 1995 or so and I’m staying up late on a Friday night with my mum to watch The Young Ones on television.

It’s a rare treat for me, and we’re halfway through the show when the comedy troupe decides it’s time to go to the pub.

It’s then that they appear on my screen.

Madness appear on stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Pictured is Suggs and Mark Bedford. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.

The coolest looking and sounding thing I’ve heard up until that point in my life – and perhaps since – in the band Madness.

Decked in a suit jacket and rose-tinted glasses, lead singer Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson dominated the screen as the musical entertainment in the Rik Mayall and company vehicle with Madness’ hit House of Fun.

Opening up a world of music

It may not have changed my life, but it opened up a world of music to me that I was previously unfamiliar with. So it definitely played a part, I think, in leading me here today.

Since that first appearance of them in my life, and having purchased both seasons of The Young Ones on digital download, I look forward to listening to Madness every time I watch.

So it was with some relative delight, now in my middling 30s, when the entertainment team offered up the chance to go see the two-tone ska band perform live in “Our House” yesterday. Well, at least the house which bears our name in Aberdeen.

madness aberdeen
Madness’ Mark Bedford and Chris Foreman. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.

Madness perform hits from back catalogue for Aberdeen fans

At a packed P&J Live, supported by Squeeze (who, in their own right, could have been the headline band going off the reaction they got from the crowd), Madness pumped out a smorgasbord of hits from their back catalogue over a near two-hour set.

And, rightly so, it was all about nostalgia for the vast majority of the red fez-wearing sea of humanity dancing along to every tune blasted across the arena floor.

For me, I  was transported back to the living room of my mum’s house.

Back then I didn’t have to worry about the power going out for days on end due to record storms, nor did I have to rummage through my pockets to find a mask to pop to the shops to pick up a pint of milk.

For those two hours, surrounded by fellow fans, it was remarkable to be able to forget about the worries of today.

Of course, Madness are old hands at this by now.

Madness saxophonist Lee Thompson performing in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.

Heading into their 46th year as a band, the group has had no less than 15 songs in the UK charts, finding success with hits including those already mentioned, and the likes of Wings of a Dove and Baggy Trousers.

It’s with a smile on my face, then, when I’m rudely transported back into P&J Live as the lights start to flicker back on following the group’s encore.

Suggs is waving goodbye to his legion of adoring fans as I begin to gather up my things, and I’m left wondering how I could possibly review something so subjective as live music.

For me, for a band so very formative to my eclectic taste, I suppose I can only say it’s nothing more, nothing less – it must be love, love, love.

Madness: The Ladkykillers Tour heads to Glasgow tonight, before further dates across England and Wales.

Were you in the crowd last night? Check out our picture gallery below.

It Must Be Love: Madness fans pack the P&J Live. Were you there?

