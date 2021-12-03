Spectra festival to return next year to shine light on Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s festival of light will return next year with a stunning lightscape across the city.

Taking inspiration from Scotland’s Year of Stories in 2022, the popular urban light festival will bring four days of family-friendly fun to the north-east.

From Thursday February 10 to Sunday February 13, Spectra will once again light up the winter nights in Aberdeen, encouraging audiences to get out and experience the city looking its best using interactive light sculptures, architectural projections and film.

Spectra Catalyst Conference, which previously brought together arts and heritage organisations, as well as tourism and socially engaged businesses, will also return on Friday February 11.

As we emerge from the pandemic, the organisers – Curated Place and Aberdeen City Council – hope Spectra will bring new ways of exploring the city.

The event promises to be suitable for friends and family alike, making Aberdeen the ideal destination for both visitors and staycationers in 2022.

Spectra will make stunning Aberdeen buildings glow

This year, the works of art created in light will appear in Marischal College, Union Street, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Marischal Square, and Aberdeen Art Gallery, recently named Scotland’s building of the year following Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland Awards.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson, said: “I can’t think of a better way to kick off Aberdeen’s 2022 cultural programme than with Spectra, Scotland’s festival of light.

“Aberdeen City Council is proud to invest in and deliver a year-round events calendar, bringing high-quality activities and culture to our public spaces and in 2022 the Spectra programme, inspired by Scotland’s Year of Stories, is set to be truly world-class.

“Cities are spaces that thrive when people are walking the streets together and enjoying events like Spectra, so we’re truly excited to welcome audiences back to the city centre after a very difficult couple of years dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Visit spectrafestival.com for more information.

