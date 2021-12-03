Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Spectra festival to return next year to shine light on Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
December 3, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 11:42 am

Aberdeen’s festival of light will return next year with a stunning lightscape across the city.

Taking inspiration from Scotland’s Year of Stories in 2022, the popular urban light festival will bring four days of family-friendly fun to the north-east.

From Thursday February 10 to Sunday February 13, Spectra will once again light up the winter nights in Aberdeen, encouraging audiences to get out and experience the city looking its best using interactive light sculptures, architectural projections and film.

Spectra Catalyst Conference, which previously brought together arts and heritage organisations, as well as tourism and socially engaged businesses, will also return on Friday February 11.

As we emerge from the pandemic, the organisers – Curated Place and Aberdeen City Council – hope Spectra will bring new ways of exploring the city.

spectra aberdeen
Spectra will return to Aberdeen in February 2022.

The event promises to be suitable for friends and family alike, making Aberdeen the ideal destination for both visitors and staycationers in 2022.

Spectra will make stunning Aberdeen buildings glow

This year, the works of art created in light will appear in Marischal College, Union Street, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Marischal Square, and Aberdeen Art Gallery, recently named Scotland’s building of the year following Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland Awards.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson, said: “I can’t think of a better way to kick off Aberdeen’s 2022 cultural programme than with Spectra, Scotland’s festival of light.

“Aberdeen City Council is proud to invest in and deliver a year-round events calendar, bringing high-quality activities and culture to our public spaces and in 2022 the Spectra programme, inspired by Scotland’s Year of Stories, is set to be truly world-class.

Spectra is Aberdeen’s festival of light.

“Cities are spaces that thrive when people are walking the streets together and enjoying events like Spectra, so we’re truly excited to welcome audiences back to the city centre after a very difficult couple of years dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Visit spectrafestival.com for more information.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]