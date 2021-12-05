Two-Minute Masterpiece: Turbulent life of Aberdeen woman who advanced early medicine

Discover the fascinating and tumultuous life of Elizabeth Blackwell – a pioneering botanist and illustrator who helped shape early medicine.

Her detailed work, A Curious Herbal, a guide to which ailments could be cured by which plants and herbs, was the first of its kind and advanced medicine for years to come, tells Hollie Weatherhead, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery And Museums.

Despite the book’s success, Elizabeth and her husband Alexander careered from one disaster to the next in their lives. But her groundbreaking work is now celebrated in a display at Provost Skene’s House.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

