Duran Duran announce 40th anniversary gig in Inverness

Music icons Duran Duran will bring their 40th anniversary tour to Inverness next summer.

The band will play at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday July 2, the first time they have performed in the Highlands.

Bassist John Taylor said “It’s hard to believe that in 40 years together we have never played in this part of Scotland – but after four decades of shows it’s pretty exciting to be coming to a new city.”

The band added Inverness to their tour, which was pushed back from summer this year due to pandemic restrictions.

The Inverness date, with Jack Savoretti in support, comes after the band released their 15th studio album, Future Past.

Duran Duran were soundtrack for a generation

John said: “We’ve been working on the album since late 2018 and have spent the last few days in rehearsals shaping the new material for next year’s dates. It’s always satisfying after months and months in the studio to be able to bring them to life in a different way – so roll on 2022!”

Duran Duran have sold over 100 million records, had 18 American hit singles, 21 UK Top 20 tunes and have continued to perform to huge concert audiences around the world since they first formed in 1980.

Their classic tracks, such as Hungry Like The Wolf, The Wild Boys, Planet Earth, Save A Prayer and Girls On Film became the soundtrack for a generation.

When will tickets for Duran Duran go on sale?

But the band – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – have proven themselves timeless, always innovating and reinventing and winning new fans.

Future Past has been met with widespread critical acclaim. It has been described as an album “that looks firmly to the future” while still being classic Duran.

Tickets will go on sale online from 10am on Friday December 10 at www.ictcc.co.uk

