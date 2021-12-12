Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment

REVIEW: Pigs x 7 deliver on promise to bring catharsis through volume to Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
December 12, 2021, 9:30 am Updated: December 12, 2021, 9:40 am
Pigsx7 performing at the Lemon Tree. Photo by Andy Thorn.
Pigsx7 performing at the Lemon Tree. Photo by Andy Thorn.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs delivered on their promise to bring catharsis through noise to Aberdeen.

The psych metal five piece, aka Pigs x 7, also vowed to ramp up the amps  to  ‘trouser flapping’ volume to the Lemon Tree in their first Aberdeen gig.

Ahead of the Granite City show singer Matt Baty claimed the aim is for Pigs x 7  and the audience to become lost in music.

Mission accomplished.

As the feedback buzzed through the venue after the final riff of the night fans would have needed a compass to find their way back to normality after a euphoric show.

This was a celebration of noise, riff and the power of music.

Matthew Baty of Pigsx7 performing at the Lemon Tree. Photo by Andy Thorn

Find What Feels Good… Pigs x 7

Newcastle’s Pigs x 7 produce a sonic maelstrom that sounds like Black Sabbath, Electric Wizard, Sunn O)))  and Sleep mixed together in a blender.

If the blender is connected to a wall of amps all ramped up to maximum.

From the offset Pigs x 7 played with intense volume and relentless, kinetic riffs.

A charismatic and passionate front-man vocalist Baty was decked out in shorts and a T-shirt that proclaimed Find What Feels Good.

Pigs x 7 in full flow feel not just good -they feel great.

They unleashed a crushing Sweet Relief that moved at a relentless pace with Baty passionately delivering the lyrics.

GNT from critically acclaimed second album King of Cowards had the aggressive propulsion of Motorhead and call to arms of Crass.

Adam Ian Sykes of Pigsx7 performing at the Lemon Tree. Photo by Andy Thorn.

Pigs x 7 a visceral experience

The rhythm section of John-Michael Joseph Hedley (bass) and Chris Morley (drums) provided a phenomenal, floor shuddering backbone.

Guitarists Sam Grant and Adam Ian Sykes added further punch to the crushing riffs.

In between songs Maty said someone in the audience had baked the band a cake to mark their first gig in the Granite City,

They had yet to see the cake. The search for the elusive cake continues.

Gloamer slowed things down and built like Playing With Fire era Spacemen 3 or Hawkwind  until it exploded.

Then it dropped into silence for a few seconds with only the hum of the amps – before the maelstrom.

Matthew Baty of Pigsx7 performing at the Lemon Tree. Photo by Andy Thorn.

The sharp juxtaposition of silence before noise only made the volume seem even more intense,

Third album Viscerals was released in the early stages of the pandemic lockdown last year.

Pigs x 7  had been denied the chance to play this album live for more than a year.

The album title perfectly sums up Pigs x 7 – visceral. Their music dives deep down into the body. It becomes a raw, physical experience.

Reducer was another highlight from a band at the height of their powers.

Matthew Baty of Pigsx7 performing at the Lemon Tree. Photo by Andy Thorn.

Play the last song like you will be sick

Towards the end of a blistering set Baty made clear the band would not play an encore.

He explained Pigs x 7 discussed the issue of encores and decided unanimously never to play them.

Why? Baty said it was because the final song of every every show should be played with such intensity and power that ‘you are violently sick’.

No holding back. No thoughts of later songs. Leave everything on the stage.

They then launched into A66 and played it with such ferocity and intensity it was as if it were the last song they would ever play- not just the set closer in Aberdeen.

It was 10 minutes of riff bliss and proof of the power of music.

Then Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs left to rapturous applause.

As promised there was no encore. The way it should always be.

