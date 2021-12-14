Mystery solved… big-name authors and events revealed for Aberdeen’s Granite Noir 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Granite Noir, has announced its line-up for next year, packed with big-name crime authors and events ranging from music to drama – and even some of 007’s favourite cocktails.

Writers, including Ann Cleeves, Denise Mina, Stuart MacBride and Louise Welsh, will be appearing in person at the celebration of crime fiction, running from February 24 to 27, which is produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Other attractions include a new exhibition exposing the darker side of Victorian Aberdeen; the BBC Big Band playing soundtracks from cult crime films and TV shows, and a specially-created play about women accused of witchcraft in Aberdeen in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of APA, said: “We are thrilled to announce Granite Noir 2022.

“With true heavyweights of the genre next to the bold new voices of the future, we have a jam-packed weekend of events in store which really reflect the festival’s firm north-east roots, as well as attracting an international fanbase, who return year after year to join us for what is a true celebration of crime fiction.

A crime to miss Granite Noir

“Since its inception, Granite Noir has really captured imaginations, and with author talks, exhibitions music and of course cocktails to enjoy, it would be a crime to miss it!”

Home-grown talent taking to the stage for the sixth Granite Noir include best-selling Scottish author Louise Welsh, who will introduce The Second Cut, the new sequel to her award-winning novel, The Cutting Room.

Also, Ann Cleeves, the creator of popular detectives Vera Stanhope and Jimmy Perez, will be joined by Alex Gray and Lin Anderson in a conversation chaired by Jenny Brown.

Granite Noir Ambassador Stuart MacBride joins Alan Parks and Marion Todd in a conversation with Sally Magnusson about their detectives and their relationship with the three Scottish cities in which their books are set.

Meanwhile, world-renowned forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black and Professor Andrew Doig come together in an exploration of The Mysteries of Life and Death.

Dark side of Victorian Aberdeen

Scotland’s dark history is also a theme of this year’s festival, with writer Denise Mina, shedding light on the death of David Rizzio in the court of Mary Queen of Scots, alongside Jenni Fagan who examines the obsessive mania of a king who saw the threat of witches all around him.

S W Perry looks back to the 16th century with The Heretic’s Mark as does The Green Lady, Sue Lawrence’s tale of abduction and political turmoil set within Aberdeenshire’s Fyvie Castle.

The Grit in the Granite, a new exhibition from Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire Archives looks at the murky side of Victorian Aberdeen, where grinding poverty led to destitution, juvenile delinquency, crime and prostitution.

Granite Noir champions new writing and the 2022 Festival welcomes debut novels from American author Ryan Collett, award-winning Scottish short story writer Euan Gault and Northern Ireland’s Hannah King.

Airdrie author Graeme Armstrong’s debut The Young Team takes a look at the gang culture of central Scotland from the inside while Aberdeen University graduate Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé introduces Ace of Spades, an incendiary and compelling thriller with a shocking twist that delves deep into institutionalized racism.

Reality of ways to die in 007’s world

On the quirkier side of things, Dr Kathryn Harkup will follow up her sold-out 2020 Poisoned Cocktail workshop with a look at the reality behind the silly, and not so silly, ways to die in the world of 007. Audiences can lift the lid on the science behind the world’s most popular secret agent and sample his favourite cocktails along the way.

Drama gets a look in at the festival, too. Aberdeen-based Ten Feet Tall Theatre will present Witch Hunt, a new production specially created for Granite Noir.

Delving into Aberdeen’s past the performance brings women accused of witchcraft in the 16th and 17th centuries back to life to tell their stories in the atmospheric setting of Kirk of Saint Nicholas Uniting.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure, The Hound of the Baskervilles, gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul in Lotte Wakeham’s acclaimed production at Her Majesty’s Theatre. This ingenious adaptation offers a brand-new twist on possibly the greatest detective story of all time.

Other partners in Granite Noir are Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire Archives.

When will Granite Noir tickets go on sale?

Granite Noir 2022, which will also boast a range of workshops for budding authors, is supported by Aberdeen City Council, Creative Scotland and EventScotland.

Councillor Marie Boulton, culture spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council, said: “Despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, Granite Noir has continued to grow its reputation as one of the UK’s premier literary festivals, and the 2022 edition promises to be one of the best yet.”

Tickets for all Granite Noir events will go on sale to Aberdeen Performing Arts Friends from Wednesday December 15 and then on general sale from Thursday December 16.

For more information go to granitenoir.com

