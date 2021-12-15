The Drifters: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

An error occurred. Please try again.

R&B legends The Drifters will perform their biggest hits for their Aberdeen fans later this week.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform in the north-east as part of their 100-date tour of the UK.

From whether you need to have proof of vaccination to how to get to the venue, we answer your questions about The Drifters’ upcoming P&J Live gig.

When and where will The Drifters perform in Aberdeen?

The Drifters will play P&J Live on Saturday December 18. Please note there will be two gigs on the same night at the north-east venue. While The Drifters will play Hall C, Deacon Blue will perform in the arena.

Which songs will they perform?

The legendary band will perform some of their popular songs which include Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me and many more.

What are The Drifters best known for?

The Drifters are an American R&B/ soul vocal group formed in 1953. The band, which was previously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has had many different members over the years.

Do I need a digital ticket?

No, both digital and print-at-home tickets are available. If using a digital ticket, please ensure you are logged in to your Ticketmaster app and have your ticket open prior to entry – 4G tends to slow down when big crowds gather.

If using a print-at-home ticket, please ensure this is printed before your arrival at the venue.

How do I get to P&J Live?

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.10pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge.

Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

In accordance with Scottish Government guidance, visitors will be required to present their proof of vaccination status or proof of a negative LFT/PCR test on entry. The venue reserves the right to refuse admission for failure to comply with these entry requirements and will not issue a refund.

P&J Live bosses recommend that all visitors take a rapid lateral flow test ahead of attending events.

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Can I take an umbrella to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for The Drifters Aberdeen gig still available?

Yes, tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

