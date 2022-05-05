Deacon Blue: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deacon Blue will soon perform their biggest hits at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Postponed due to Covid-19, the band is finally getting ready to rock the north-east venue – more than a year later than originally planned.

Read on for all you need to know about Deacon Blue’s upcoming P&J Live gig.

When and where will Deacon Blue perform in Aberdeen?

Deacon Blue will perform in Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Friday May 6 as part of the band’s Cities of Love tour.

Which songs will they perform?

Deacon Blue will perform some of their biggest hits – including Real Gone Kid, Dignity and Chocolate Girl – for their north-east fans.

What are Deacon Blue best known for?

Formed in Glasgow in 1985, the pop-rock band famously knocked Madonna off the number one spot on the UK album charts in 1989 with their second album When The World Knows Your Name. Deacon Blue split in 1994, but made a comeback five years later and are still going strong.

The current line-up of Deacon Blue are Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Gregor Philp, Jim Prime, and Lewis Gordon.

How do I get to P&J Live to see Deacon Blue in Aberdeen?

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.30pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

Car

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Can I take an umbrella to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Deacon Blue Aberdeen gig still available?

There are still a few tickets available from pandjlive.com.

