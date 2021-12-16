Deacon Blue postpone Aberdeen gig at P&J Live due to Omicron spread

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish rockers Deacon Blue have just announced they will postpone the last two dates of their UK tour – including a gig in Aberdeen.

Deacon Blue were supposed to perform for their north-east fans on Saturday December 18 at P&J Live.

The band’s frontman Ricky Ross announced on social media they took the decision to postpone their last two shows in Aberdeen and Glasgow due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

He said: “We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread. However, it’s clear to us Deacon Blue

should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now.”

Deacon Blue to reschedule Aberdeen show

The singer confirmed the two Scottish shows will be rescheduled, with more details set to be announced later today.

“All details about rescheduled shows will be posted on our channels today by 4pm,” Ricky said.

“Sorry to bring you this news, but we had to make the right decision for the good of everyone. We think we have.”

During today’s coronavirus update, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked Scots to reduce contact with people from other households and stay home more than they normally would as Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain tomorrow.

There were supposed to be two concerts at P&J Live this Saturday (December 18).

While Deacon Blue were meant to play the P&J Live arena, R&B legends The Drifters were set to perform their biggest hits at the venue’s Hall C.

The Drifters’ gig should still be going ahead.

P&J Live was approached for comment. Stay tuned for more details.

