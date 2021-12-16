Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Deacon Blue postpone Aberdeen gig at P&J Live due to Omicron spread

By Danica Ollerova
December 16, 2021, 12:47 pm
Scottish band Deacon Blue have just cancelled their Aberdeen show. Photo by Kenny Smith.

Scottish rockers Deacon Blue have just announced they will postpone the last two dates of their UK tour – including a gig in Aberdeen.

Deacon Blue were supposed to perform for their north-east fans on Saturday December 18 at P&J Live.

The band’s frontman Ricky Ross announced on social media they took the decision to postpone their last two shows in Aberdeen and Glasgow due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

He said: “We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread. However, it’s clear to us Deacon Blue
should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now.”

Deacon Blue to reschedule Aberdeen show

The singer confirmed the two Scottish shows will be rescheduled, with more details set to be announced later today.

“All details about rescheduled shows will be posted on our channels today by 4pm,” Ricky said.

“Sorry to bring you this news, but we had to make the right decision for the good of everyone. We think we have.”

Deacon Blue were ready to rock P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Deacon Blue were meant to perform for their north-east fans this Saturday (December 18).

During today’s coronavirus update, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked Scots to reduce contact with people from other households and stay home more than they normally would as Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain tomorrow.

There were supposed to be two concerts at P&J Live this Saturday (December 18).

While Deacon Blue were meant to play the P&J Live arena, R&B legends The Drifters were set to perform their biggest hits at the venue’s Hall C.

The Drifters’ gig should still be going ahead.

P&J Live was approached for comment. Stay tuned for more details.

