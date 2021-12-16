Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Three festive shows at Aberdeen’s Music Hall cancelled as performers self-isolate

By Danica Ollerova
December 16, 2021, 2:10 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 2:30 pm
festive shows cancelled

Aberdeen Performing Arts just cancelled three festive show which were supposed to take place this week.

Tonight’s RSNO’s magical Christmas concert The Snowman at the Music Hall had to be cancelled due to performers having to self-isolate.

Both the BBC SSO Christmas Classics concert, scheduled for tomorrow, and Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook, on December 18, have also been cancelled for the same reason.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to performers having to self-isolate, concerts from the RSNO, BBC SSO and Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook at the Music Hall have had to be cancelled.

“All other shows at our venues will be going ahead as planned.”

Customers who booked tickets to see any of the three shows will be contacted via email with more details about their bookings.

More Aberdeen shows postponed

In other news, Deacon Blue decided to postpone their Aberdeen gig due to the worsening Covid-19 situation. They were supposed to perform on Saturday December 18 at P&J Live.

Deacon Blue decided to postpone their Aberdeen show due to Omicron.

The band’s frontman Ricky Ross took to Twitter to say: “We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread.

“However, it’s clear to us Deacon Blue should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now.”

Nicola Sturgeon has today repeated her pleas for Scots to limit contact with other households and urged them to stay at home as she gave an update on the rapidly spreading Omicron Covid variant.

The first minister said the variant is likely to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Scotland by tomorrow.

More news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal