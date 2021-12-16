Three festive shows at Aberdeen’s Music Hall cancelled as performers self-isolate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen Performing Arts just cancelled three festive show which were supposed to take place this week.

Tonight’s RSNO’s magical Christmas concert The Snowman at the Music Hall had to be cancelled due to performers having to self-isolate.

Both the BBC SSO Christmas Classics concert, scheduled for tomorrow, and Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook, on December 18, have also been cancelled for the same reason.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to performers having to self-isolate, concerts from the RSNO, BBC SSO and Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook at the Music Hall have had to be cancelled.

“All other shows at our venues will be going ahead as planned.”

Customers who booked tickets to see any of the three shows will be contacted via email with more details about their bookings.

More Aberdeen shows postponed

In other news, Deacon Blue decided to postpone their Aberdeen gig due to the worsening Covid-19 situation. They were supposed to perform on Saturday December 18 at P&J Live.

The band’s frontman Ricky Ross took to Twitter to say: “We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread.

“However, it’s clear to us Deacon Blue should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now.”

Nicola Sturgeon has today repeated her pleas for Scots to limit contact with other households and urged them to stay at home as she gave an update on the rapidly spreading Omicron Covid variant.

The first minister said the variant is likely to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Scotland by tomorrow.

