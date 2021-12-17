Deacon Blue set new date for rescheduled Aberdeen show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rockers Deacon Blue have rescheduled their Aberdeen gig, with The Charlatans also promising to return to the north-east at a later date.

Deacon Blue were supposed to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday December 18, however, the band decided to postpone their show due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Frontmant Ricky Ross took to Twitter to say: “We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread.

“However, it’s clear to us Deacon Blue should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now.”

Deacon Blue postpone Aberdeen gig to May

He went on to say they expected their last two gigs – in Aberdeen and Glasgow – to be cancelled by someone “higher up” but after that decision wasn’t made, they felt it was right for them to postpone the shows.

He concluded: “We wanted to do the right thing and keep you safe.”

Deacon Blue will now perform their biggest hits at P&J Live on May 6, before travelling to Glasgow on May 7.

P&J Live confirmed that all tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date. Customers who cannot make the new date are entitled to a refund and can request a refund through their point of purchase.

The Charlatans also postpone tour

The Charlatans have also announced they are postponing the rest of their tour with immediate effect after two more of their crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The Charlatans were meant to play the Music Hall on December 20. No new date has been announced as of yet.

The Charlatans weren’t the only Music Hall gig that was cancelled, with three more shows also not going ahead.

Last night’s RSNO’s magical Christmas concert The Snowman had to be cancelled due to performers having to self-isolate. Both the BBC SSO Christmas Classics concert, scheduled for today, and Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook, on December 18, have also been cancelled for the same reason.

These announcements were made as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked Scots to reduce contact with people from other households and encouraged them to stay home more than they normally would due to fast-spreading Omicron.

