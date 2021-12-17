Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deacon Blue set new date for rescheduled Aberdeen show

By Danica Ollerova
December 17, 2021, 10:12 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 11:57 am
Deacon Blue decided to postpone their Aberdeen show due to Omicron.

Rockers Deacon Blue have rescheduled their Aberdeen gig, with The Charlatans also promising to return to the north-east at a later date.

Deacon Blue were supposed to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday December 18, however, the band decided to postpone their show due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Frontmant Ricky Ross took to Twitter to say: “We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread.

“However, it’s clear to us Deacon Blue should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now.”

Deacon Blue postpone Aberdeen gig to May

He went on to say they expected their last two gigs – in Aberdeen and Glasgow – to be cancelled by someone “higher up” but after that decision wasn’t made, they felt it was right for them to postpone the shows.

Deacon Blue will now play P&J Live in Aberdeen in May 2022.

He concluded: “We wanted to do the right thing and keep you safe.”

Deacon Blue will now perform their biggest hits at P&J Live on May 6, before travelling to Glasgow on May 7.

P&J Live confirmed that all tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date. Customers who cannot make the new date are entitled to a refund and can request a refund through their point of purchase.

The Charlatans also postpone tour

The Charlatans have also announced they are postponing the rest of their tour with immediate effect after two more of their crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The Charlatans were meant to play the Music Hall on December 20. No new date has been announced as of yet.

The Charlatans weren’t the only Music Hall gig that was cancelled, with three more shows also not going ahead.

Last night’s RSNO’s magical Christmas concert The Snowman had to be cancelled due to performers having to self-isolate. Both the BBC SSO Christmas Classics concert, scheduled for today, and Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook, on December 18, have also been cancelled for the same reason.

These announcements were made as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked Scots to reduce contact with people from other households and encouraged them to stay home more than they normally would due to fast-spreading Omicron.

