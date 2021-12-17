Eden Court announces new musical featuring songs of Runrig

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eden Court has joined forces with theatre production company Raw Material to launch a brand new musical featuring the songs of Runrig which will premiere in summer 2022.

The Stamping Ground – written by Morna Young – features much-loved music by the Celtic rock band.

Set in a rural Scottish community, it tells the story of Euan and Annie who return home but find themselves lost in a place now filled with more tourists than residents.

The heart of their community – the local pub – is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of the place they call home.

It’s the hottest summer in years and as the temperature rises, tensions flare within their family. Their teenage daughter is growing up too fast and an old flame comes back into Euan’s mother’s life…

This brand new production about love, life and the land will premiere at Eden Court in July 2022 before embarking on a national tour in 2023.

Directed by Luke Kernaghan and with musical direction and arrangements by John Kielty, and design from Kenneth MacLeod, the musical is supported by Creative Scotland.

Susannah Armitage, Eden Court’s senior producer, said: “The Stamping Ground is a story of home and community. It is a story rooted in contemporary Highland experience and is underpinned by Runrig’s beautiful, evocative and well-loved songs which provide the rhythmic and lyrical backbone to the musical.

“It is fitting that we are creating this production in the Highlands and that this ambitious, exciting and warm-hearted new musical marks Eden Court’s renewed commitment to creating more producing opportunities for Highland artists and Highland audiences.”

It’s a real honour to have written this one, and a dream to work with Runrig’s incredible back catalogue of tunes ❤️ https://t.co/pEDturRIjv — Morna Young (@mornayoung) December 17, 2021

The Stamping Ground is at Eden Court from July 18 – 30. Tickets will go on sale later today and theatre fans will be able to purchase them here.

