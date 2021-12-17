Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Eden Court announces new musical featuring songs of Runrig

By Danica Ollerova
December 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 11:51 am
Eden Court has joined forces with theatre production company Raw Material to launch a brand new musical featuring the songs of Runrig which will premiere in summer 2022.

The Stamping Ground – written by Morna Young – features much-loved music by the Celtic rock band.

Set in a rural Scottish community, it tells the story of Euan and Annie who return home but find themselves lost in a place now filled with more tourists than residents.

The heart of their community – the local pub – is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of the place they call home.

It’s the hottest summer in years and as the temperature rises, tensions flare within their family. Their teenage daughter is growing up too fast and an old flame comes back into Euan’s mother’s life…

The musical featuring the songs of Runrig will premiere in summer 2022.

Runrig musical to premiere at Eden Court in summer

This brand new production about love, life and the land will premiere at Eden Court in July 2022 before embarking on a national tour in 2023.

Directed by Luke Kernaghan and with musical direction and arrangements by John Kielty, and design from Kenneth MacLeod, the musical is supported by Creative Scotland.

Susannah Armitage, Eden Court’s senior producer, said: “The Stamping Ground is a story of home and community. It is a story rooted in contemporary Highland experience and is underpinned by Runrig’s beautiful, evocative and well-loved songs which provide the rhythmic and lyrical backbone to the musical.

“It is fitting that we are creating this production in the Highlands and that this ambitious, exciting and warm-hearted new musical marks Eden Court’s renewed commitment to creating more producing opportunities for Highland artists and Highland audiences.”

The Stamping Ground is at Eden Court from July 18 – 30. Tickets will go on sale later today and theatre fans will be able to purchase them here.

