Strictly star Bill Bailey is en route to normal – and to Aberdeen

Since his tour is called En Route To Normal, one would expect it’s all about coronavirus – but comedian Bill Bailey swears he named his new show before the pandemic struck.

“I was thinking that things were in a state of confusion even back then,” said Bill, who will be at P&J Live on Monday May 9.

“The world was in a bit of flux and it seemed like it was more of a volatile world than the one I grew up in and it was bizarre to see what the future might hold and the future seemed uncertain and a bit precarious.

“And then we plunged into a once-in-a-century pandemic. So I think the title has now become even more appropriate.”

In the show, the funnyman and Strictly winner talks about what he used to consider a “normal life” and questions whether we will ever get back to it.

“So many things have changed in the last two years that we’re at a point where certain things are never going to go to the way there were, ” said Bill.

“But maybe there’s some good in that – I try to look at the positives a bit because there must be something we can get out of this.”

Bill Bailey will discuss lockdown paradox in Aberdeen

Bill says the first few weeks of lockdown when we were all confined to our homes were eerie but he enjoyed the silence.

“There was tranquillity – almost. I read somewhere it was the quietest Britain’s been since the Industrial Revolution. We were catapulted back in time where there were no planes, no trains running, no cars in the street… and for a brief time, I think everyone kind of enjoyed the peace and quiet.

“Even though people were losing their lives and there was a state of dread – it was a paradox.

“It was difficult to be creative in that sort of time. Days would just drift by.”

Becoming Strictly champion

But his tranquil lockdown days came to an end in late 2020 when Bill and his dance partner Oti Mabuse took part in the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing and ended up winning the competition.

He said: “Dancing live on television gives you a lot of confidence and self-belief. It’s live, there are no re-takes. The nerves can get to you but now I feel like I can do anything. Nothing phases me now.

“Doing stand-up is something that I’m used to but dancing was way out of my comfort zone. I would pace around before we would go on and when you hear your name being called, your heart starts racing, your palms are sweaty – you feel like you’re on top of a rollercoaster and there’s no stopping it.

“It was a huge adrenaline rush but it was also great fun.”

The 2020 Strictly Come Dancing final was watched by more than 13 million viewers, with many saying the show lifted their spirits during lockdown.

Bill said: “It (Strictly) has that escapist and fun sparkle at the end of the week at normal times but when everyone was confined to their house and couldn’t socialise… it took on greater significance.”

Bringing the house down in Aberdeen

While he enjoyed being on the show, Bill is happy to swap the Strictly dancefloor for being back on the road. And the comedian is now looking forward to being en route back to the Granite City.

Bill has a special connection to Aberdeen – he was the last person to perform at AECC before it was demolished.

“I remember it. As people were leaving, I found a hard hat and a hi vis jacket so I was like ‘Right, that’s it, on you go’,” laughed Bill.

And it wasn’t the first time the comedian gave demolition teams a head start.

Bill said: “It happens to me a lot. I’ve done that a few times – I was the last act to perform in a couple of other venues.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new one in Aberdeen. I heard it’s very good.”

How to book tickets to see Bill Bailey in Aberdeen

Bill Bailey will bring his En Route To Normal show to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Monday May 9. Tickets can be purchased here.

