Eden Court cancels pantomime performances in ‘devastating blow’ due to Covid restrictions

Eden Court has announced it is cancelling its panto performances from Boxing Day in a “devastating blow” following new Covid restrictions announced by the Scottish Government.

It means the final performance of Cinderella will now be on Christmas Eve instead of January 8, after the new rules limited audiences at indoor events to 200 seated and 100 standing with effect from December 26.

However, the Inverness venue will remain open over the three weeks the new rules are in place to provide cinema and hospitality services.

Bryan Beattie, interim CEO of Eden Court Theatre said: “My heartfelt thanks go out to those audiences who have continued to support the theatre throughout these difficult times, and I’m so sorry that thousands will now no longer have the opportunity to do so – this is clearly not how we wanted the panto to end.

Devastating blow for cast and crew

“It’s also a devastating blow for the cast and crew and the staff of Eden Court, and we will do all we can to mitigate the blow for them, particularly at this time of year.

“Panto is so important for theatres – it is their economic lifeblood and, more importantly, for many people, it brings family and friends together and is where they first meet and fall in love with theatre.”

He added that the latest guidance would create a “significant economic impact” not least on those employed directly by the theatre, but also its associates and the local businesses who supply them.

“We will, therefore, continue to work with the Scottish and UK Governments to seek ways that minimise this impact, and urge them to offer reassurance to the sector in this difficult time that the financial implications of this public health guidance be recognised and compensated accordingly,” said Bryan.

Meanwhile, the theatre is contacting ticket holders for cancelled shows to offer the option of transferring their booking to Peter Pan, the panto for 2022/23, or a credit note or refund or the option to donate the ticket price to Eden Court.

Panto held in love and affection

Steven Boden, managing director of Imagine Theatre which produces the Eden Court panto, said he was devastated for everyone involved in the production and those no longer able to see the show.

He said: “Since Cinderella opened on December 10, we have been able to perform to thousands of people and the response from audiences and critics alike has been phenomenal, such is the love and affection shown for pantomime in Inverness.

“The work it takes to get the pantomime on stage is immense with preparation beginning more than a year in advance. We thank everyone who has been involved in that process and we look forward to working with Eden Court in the months ahead and bringing Peter Pan to the Highlands next Christmas.”

For more information, visit eden-court.co.uk

