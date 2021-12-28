Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Pagan twist for much-loved Christmas tale of Narnia coming to His Majesty’s

By Scott Begbie
December 28, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 7:46 pm
Samantha Womack will star as the White Witch in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe at HIs Majesty's next month.
Samantha Womack will star as the White Witch in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe at HIs Majesty's next month.

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is the most Christmassy of the Narnia tales – so it might be a surprise to learn the stage version will have a pagan feel when it arrives in Aberdeen next month.

But Samantha Womack, who will star as the wicked White Witch, says this production – due to run at His Majesty’s Theatre from January 25 to 29 – keeps the dark edge that can be found in CS Lewis’s novel.

“Often as a Christmas show the piece can become sanitised, and the nuance of prevalent darkness, control, alienation and segregation, all of those things that were very much there in the book would be lost in the telling of a children’s show,” said Samantha, adding that is not a path director Michael Fentiman has taken.

The staging of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is breathtaking.

And she praises Michael for the way he has staged the retelling of Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter’s magical adventures when they stumble out of an enchanted wardrobe from wartime Britain into the frozen land of Narnia.

Visceral, breathing pulse to Narnia

There they meet a Faun, talking Beavers, the noble king of Narnia, Aslan, and the coldest, most evil of all, White Witch in this critically acclaimed production, which has been described as pure theatrical magic.

“He works with physical performers, dancers, puppeteers, and live musicians and brings all of that onto the stage,” said the West End actress, who became a household name playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders.

“He is taking a very visceral, abstract, but breathing pulse to Narnia that tonally feels very much like the kind of natural world beautiful production.

“He creates a picture around you that’s so strong, with movement and dance and design, that actually characters in the centre who are delivering the dialogue are supported by a much bigger thing around them.

An eye-catching scene from the stage version of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe.

“He makes this show feel larger than normal productions.”

And that different take on the tale applies equally to the White Witch, or Jadis to give her her Sunday name.

“Rather than a kind of archetypical, theatrical baddy, we’re playing around with the ideas of the kind of that slightly older mythology of good needing evil and there being a kind of mutual need between Aslan and Jadis,” said Samantha.

White Witch becomes pagan and tribal

“It is this kind of pulsing heart that beats together and she becomes quite pagan, and tribal. That’s used a lot in the music, which is a kind of beautiful folk music with the most incredible musicians playing and performing on stage.”

Samantha, who was last in Aberdeen with The Girl On The Train in 2019, is loving playing the Jadis in a way which is a real departure.

“Physically she’s a warrior, she’s unusual, she morphs and changes into what the characters need her to be on stage. So it’s really exciting part to be doing coming out of lockdown.

“Being that physical and being that free, and doing a piece, which is celebrating the natural world feels really celebratory.”

Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter’s magical adventures begin when they stumble out of an enchanted wardrobe from wartime Britain into the frozen land of Narnia.

In fact, Samantha confesses that during rehearsal for the show, she found herself deeply moved in one scene where Aslan and Peter talk about what love and sacrifice mean which is specific to the boy’s father leaving to fight in the war and the siblings being evacuees, separated from loved ones.

“There was an abstract beauty about the voice of Aslan talking about sacrifice and love and remembering these things that are at your very heart. Even with losing the people you love, if you can hold on to those things there is a movement towards your spiritual position.

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is ‘healing’

“As I listened to the speech and the music was playing, I just felt really emotional. We have all been in a really strange place in the past two years and watching this rehearsal felt healing for me.

“Right now I want to see something that feels moving and uplifting. My soul needs it and I felt that in the rehearsal room. This is a really special piece.”

Samantha, who has carved a glittering career both on TV and stage, said she is glad to be on the road again with the production that is touring after a hugely successful West End run.

Talented musicians are at the heart of this production of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe.

That includes making a return to Scotland, which she says is “in her bones”.

“I spent most of my time as a young teenager in Edinburgh. With Who Do You Think You Are? I found my roots were in Glasgow,” she said.

“I discovered my ancestors were probably Norwegian Vikings who then settled in the Highlands. It was just amazing. This is probably why I feel so connected when I’m in Scotland.

Lucky to be part of uplifting show

Which is just as well, seeing as she will be returning later in 2022 in the stage version of The Addams Family, which is coming to His Majesty’s in June.

The Addams Family, starring Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely, will be arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre next year.

But before that, she will be concentrating on bringing the full, visceral thrill and uplifting emotion of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe to Aberdeen audiences.

“If you’re wanting to have an experience that feels like a magical departure into something healing then this is the one to see for me.

“With my hand on my heart I can honestly say I’ve been in tears about four times during the rehearsal process and I feel really lucky to be a part of it.”

For more information about The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

