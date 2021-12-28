Pagan twist for much-loved Christmas tale of Narnia coming to His Majesty’s

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is the most Christmassy of the Narnia tales – so it might be a surprise to learn the stage version will have a pagan feel when it arrives in Aberdeen next month.

But Samantha Womack, who will star as the wicked White Witch, says this production – due to run at His Majesty’s Theatre from January 25 to 29 – keeps the dark edge that can be found in CS Lewis’s novel.

“Often as a Christmas show the piece can become sanitised, and the nuance of prevalent darkness, control, alienation and segregation, all of those things that were very much there in the book would be lost in the telling of a children’s show,” said Samantha, adding that is not a path director Michael Fentiman has taken.

And she praises Michael for the way he has staged the retelling of Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter’s magical adventures when they stumble out of an enchanted wardrobe from wartime Britain into the frozen land of Narnia.

Visceral, breathing pulse to Narnia

There they meet a Faun, talking Beavers, the noble king of Narnia, Aslan, and the coldest, most evil of all, White Witch in this critically acclaimed production, which has been described as pure theatrical magic.

“He works with physical performers, dancers, puppeteers, and live musicians and brings all of that onto the stage,” said the West End actress, who became a household name playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders.

“He is taking a very visceral, abstract, but breathing pulse to Narnia that tonally feels very much like the kind of natural world beautiful production.

“He creates a picture around you that’s so strong, with movement and dance and design, that actually characters in the centre who are delivering the dialogue are supported by a much bigger thing around them.

“He makes this show feel larger than normal productions.”

And that different take on the tale applies equally to the White Witch, or Jadis to give her her Sunday name.

“Rather than a kind of archetypical, theatrical baddy, we’re playing around with the ideas of the kind of that slightly older mythology of good needing evil and there being a kind of mutual need between Aslan and Jadis,” said Samantha.

White Witch becomes pagan and tribal

“It is this kind of pulsing heart that beats together and she becomes quite pagan, and tribal. That’s used a lot in the music, which is a kind of beautiful folk music with the most incredible musicians playing and performing on stage.”

Samantha, who was last in Aberdeen with The Girl On The Train in 2019, is loving playing the Jadis in a way which is a real departure.

“Physically she’s a warrior, she’s unusual, she morphs and changes into what the characters need her to be on stage. So it’s really exciting part to be doing coming out of lockdown.

“Being that physical and being that free, and doing a piece, which is celebrating the natural world feels really celebratory.”

In fact, Samantha confesses that during rehearsal for the show, she found herself deeply moved in one scene where Aslan and Peter talk about what love and sacrifice mean which is specific to the boy’s father leaving to fight in the war and the siblings being evacuees, separated from loved ones.

“There was an abstract beauty about the voice of Aslan talking about sacrifice and love and remembering these things that are at your very heart. Even with losing the people you love, if you can hold on to those things there is a movement towards your spiritual position.

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is ‘healing’

“As I listened to the speech and the music was playing, I just felt really emotional. We have all been in a really strange place in the past two years and watching this rehearsal felt healing for me.

“Right now I want to see something that feels moving and uplifting. My soul needs it and I felt that in the rehearsal room. This is a really special piece.”

Samantha, who has carved a glittering career both on TV and stage, said she is glad to be on the road again with the production that is touring after a hugely successful West End run.

That includes making a return to Scotland, which she says is “in her bones”.

“I spent most of my time as a young teenager in Edinburgh. With Who Do You Think You Are? I found my roots were in Glasgow,” she said.

“I discovered my ancestors were probably Norwegian Vikings who then settled in the Highlands. It was just amazing. This is probably why I feel so connected when I’m in Scotland.

Lucky to be part of uplifting show

Which is just as well, seeing as she will be returning later in 2022 in the stage version of The Addams Family, which is coming to His Majesty’s in June.

But before that, she will be concentrating on bringing the full, visceral thrill and uplifting emotion of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe to Aberdeen audiences.

“If you’re wanting to have an experience that feels like a magical departure into something healing then this is the one to see for me.

“With my hand on my heart I can honestly say I’ve been in tears about four times during the rehearsal process and I feel really lucky to be a part of it.”

For more information about The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

