WATCH: North-east panto casts share their favourite Christmas cracker jokes
By Scott Begbie
December 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
[[title]][[text]]
Christmas crackers are every bit as much a part of the festive season as turkey and all the trimmings…
And as well as a paper crown and a plastic comb there is the infamous Christmas cracker joke.
So, to get you in the mood for the big day we asked panto casts from around the north-east to share their favourite Christmas joke with us.
Take a look and see what they said for a laugh… but be prepared to groan, too.
You might also like…
- REVIEW: Beauty And The Beast brings magic, joy and tears to His Majesty’s
- REVIEW: Love conquers all – even Corona – in Inverurie Panto’s Sleeping Beauty
- REVIEW: Attic Theatre’s Jack And The Beanstalk is a giant hit of a panto
- REVIEW: Sleeping Beauty is a glittering return of panto to the Granite City