HMT panto star looking for the Fairy Godmother (or father) who saved his Christmas

His Majesty’s panto star Alan McHugh is on a mission to find the Fairy Godmother (or father) who saved his Christmas from disaster.

The actor lost his wallet between shows on Christmas Eve, the last day of Beauty And The Beast at HMT, and was faced with the bleak midwinter prospect of having to cancel all his cards and ID over the festive period.

“On the way home from the theatre, I dropped my wallet, with all my debit and credit cards, my driving licence, donor cards and other bits and pieces,” said Alan.

“I didn’t realise I’d lost it until I went out between shows to get something to eat.”

He spent the next hour in a frantic search for his missing wallet, turning everything upside down in a bid to trace it before he was due back on stage for his final appearance as Dame Bella Buchan, in the hugely popular Christmas show.

Saved from so much unneeded hassle

“I was retracing my steps, phoning the police, searching the car and my digs and my dressing room and all my bags and cases… but nothing,” said Alan.

“I was just sitting down to phone the bank and cancel all my cards when I got a call from HMT’s Box Office to say that somebody had found it in the street and handed it in to them. It was such a relief, and saved me so much unneeded hassle.”

However, the kind-hearted person who handed in Alan’s wallet didn’t leave their name, so Alan has no way of getting in to express his gratitude for this wee miracle on Rosemount Viaduct.

Now he has put out an appeal for them to come forward.

Let us know if you were Alan’s helper

“I would love to be able to send them a card and a wee something… or even just a thank you,” said Alan, who was able to get back home to Glasgow without any more drama.

If you are the person who saved Christmas for Alan – or know who it was – contact us and we’ll let him know. You can email scott.begbie@ajl.co.uk