We look ahead to the best of comedy gigs coming our way in 2022

With many stand-up shows postponed due to the continuous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, many great comedians will finally be bringing their shows to Aberdeen (and Inverness) in 2022.

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will also make its much-anticipated return from October 6 to 16 and will see stars such as Jack Dee, Milton Jones, Harry Hill and Sofie Hagen perform for their north-east fans.

Here’s our pick of top 10 comedy gigs coming our way in 2022.

Daniel Sloss: January 28 @ Music Hall

The Scottish funnyman, who previously headlined Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, was meant to bring his new tour Hubris to the Music Hall on Sunday November 28. However, Daniel was forced to cancel the gig at the last minute due to a postponed flight and “poor tour management”. He’s now set to play Aberdeen later this month.

Tickets: This show is now sold out.

John Bishop: February 2 @ Music Hall AND February 18 @ P&J Live

John Bishop will entertain his Aberdeen fans with two shows this February. First, he’ll take to the Music Hall stage to deliver his Work In Progress routine – with which he toured in 2o21 – and then he’ll be back later in February to bring his Right Here Right Now show to the north-east. The latter will be performed at P&J Live.

Tickets: P&J Live: From £32.50 and can be purchased here

Music Hall: £39 and can be booked here

Jason Manford: February 9 @ Music Hall AND November 19 @ P&J Live

Similarly, Jason Manford will also play Aberdeen’s Music Hall as well as P&J Live in 2022.

He said: “After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, Like Me. In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle.”

If you miss the show on February 9 at the Music Hall, fear not, you’ll be able to see Jason perform the same routine at P&J Live in November 2022.

Tickets: P&J Live: From £40.75 and can be booked here

Music Hall: £34 and can be purchased here

Alan Carr: February 14 & June 13 @ Music Hall (June 10-12 @ Eden Court)

From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan’s last tour. Don’t miss his new show Regional Trinket in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Tickets: Music Hall: £29 and can be purchased here

Eden Court: £28.50 and can be booked here

Milton Jones: February 15 @ Music Hall & October 16 @ The Tivoli Theatre

Milton promises to reveal the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, and Live at the Apollo.

The funnyman will bring his Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible show to Aberdeen in February and then again in October when he’ll perform as part of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival with the likes of Jack Dee and Scottish Comedy Award winner Gary Meikle.

Tickets: Music Hall: £31.30 and can be booked here

The Tivoli Theatre: £30 and can be purchased here

Sarah Millican: March 18-20 @ Music Hall

In her sixth international tour, audiences will find out what happens when Sarah’s mouth seals shut, and she’ll also talk about how you can lose the tip of your finger while trying to lose weight.

Tickets: £31.50 and can be purchased here

Bill Bailey: May 9 @ P&J Live

The Strictly champion was meant to bring his new show En Route To Normal to P&J Live on December 30. The show has now been postponed to May 9 due to new coronavirus restrictions in place. The comedian was the final act to perform at the AECC before it was demolished and he’s looking forward to playing the new P&J Live arena in 2022.

Tickets: From £41.10 and can be booked here

Alan Partridge: May 27 @ P&J Live

Steve Coogan’s brilliant comic character will arrive in the Granite City in May as part of the UK tour of Stratagem With Alan Partridge. It will see the comedian touring a country “riven with discord, beset with disease, and niggled by bickering… with a message of hope, a new way of thinking.”

Tickets: From £35 and can be booked here

Kevin Bridges: September 29 – October 1 @ P&J Live

Kevin Bridges is coming to Aberdeen for an overdue catch-up. The comedian recently added a third date at P&J Live as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

Tickets: All three dates are now sold out.

Joe Lycett: August 12-23 @ Music Hall

How Do You Lycett? The artist formerly known as Hugo Boss will bring his new show More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? to Aberdeen.

A popular figure on the comedy circuit and a TV personality, Joe is well known for his genius way to get out of a parking ticket – a story he told on Channel 4 mash-up show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Tickets: £33.50 and can be purchased here

