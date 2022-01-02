Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We look ahead to the best music gigs coming to Aberdeen in 2022

By Danica Ollerova
January 2, 2022, 6:00 am
music gigs 2022

From The Proclaimers to André Rieu, many world-class singers and bands are heading to Aberdeen in 2022.

Some of these shows were rescheduled from 2021 – or even 2020 – and we’re certain there are many more gigs to be announced in the coming months.

Here, we look ahead to the best of live music shows coming to Aberdeen in 2022.

Adam Ant: March 5 @ Music Hall

Adam Ant will perform at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Pop icon Adam Ant will perform his chart-topping singles as well as his personal favourites when he takes to the Music Hall stage in March.

Tickets: £45 and available here

Top tracks ↓

Stereophonics: March 20 @ P&J Live

Stereophonics will perform their biggest hits in Aberdeen.

Stereophonics will return to P&J Live in March 2022, having been one of the last bands to play the venue in March 2020.

Tickets: From £32.50 and available here

Top tracks ↓

Simple Minds: April 5 @ P&J Live

Simple Minds, music gigs 2022
Jim Kerr and Simple Minds have rescheduled their Aberdeen concert to 2022.

Simple Minds’ 40 Years of Hits Tour will cover 51 shows across 14 countries. They’re best known for their 1985 hit Don’t You (Forget About Me).

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

Top tracks ↓

André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra: April 24 @ P&J Live

André Rieu
Andre Rieu is looking forward to performing in Aberdeen again.

King of the waltz and global violin superstar André Rieu is looking forward to returning to Aberdeen. The Dutch musician’s last concert in Aberdeen was at the AECC in 2015.

Tickets: From £45 and available here

Top tracks ↓

Deacon Blue: May 6 @ P&J Live

deacon blue aberdeen
Deacon Blue will now play P&J Live in Aberdeen in May 2022.

Deacon Blue were supposed to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday December 18, however, the band decided to postpone their show due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

This tour is titled Cities of Love and is in support of their ninth studio album City of Love. However, since their tour was postponed, the band released one more album – Riding on the Tide of Love – in February 2021.

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

Top tracks ↓

Bryan Adams: May 22 @ P&J Live

Bryan Adams will play P&J Live
Bryan Adams will play P&J Live.

Multi-platinum selling Canadian rocker Bryan Adams had to reschedule his show due to the pandemic. The singer will now perform his biggest hits – including Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do – for his north-east fans in May 2022.

Tickets: From £43.55 and available here

Top tracks ↓

The Script: May 26 @ P&J Live

The Script, music gigs 2022
The Script is one of the best music gigs coming to Aberdeen in 2022.

The successful alt-pop trio will perform their number one smash, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) along with Top 10 tracks, such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Superheroes. They’ll be supported by Ella Henderson.

Tickets: From £33.75 and available here

Top tracks ↓

Whitney: Queen Of the Night: October 26 @ Music Hall

whitney
Whitney – Queen of the Night is heading for the Music Hall.

Direct from the West End, the ultimate Whitney Houston tribute show will once again tour the UK, stopping in Aberdeen in October 2022.

Tickets: From £26.50 and available here

Westlife: November 17 @ P&J Live

westlife
Westlife are returning to Aberdeen.

The music icons are hitting the road again following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries. They’ll bring their new The Wild Dreams Tour to Aberdeen in November.

Tickets: From £45 and available here

Top tracks ↓

The Proclaimers: December 17 @ P&J Live

The Proclaimers, music gigs 2022
The Proclaimers are heading to Aberdeen.

Famous for their smash hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers are known for writing lyrics with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit.

Tickets: From £37 and available here

Top tracks ↓

