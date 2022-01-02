We look ahead to the best music gigs coming to Aberdeen in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

From The Proclaimers to André Rieu, many world-class singers and bands are heading to Aberdeen in 2022.

Some of these shows were rescheduled from 2021 – or even 2020 – and we’re certain there are many more gigs to be announced in the coming months.

Here, we look ahead to the best of live music shows coming to Aberdeen in 2022.

Adam Ant: March 5 @ Music Hall

Pop icon Adam Ant will perform his chart-topping singles as well as his personal favourites when he takes to the Music Hall stage in March.

Tickets: £45 and available here

Stereophonics: March 20 @ P&J Live

Stereophonics will return to P&J Live in March 2022, having been one of the last bands to play the venue in March 2020.

Tickets: From £32.50 and available here

Simple Minds: April 5 @ P&J Live

Simple Minds’ 40 Years of Hits Tour will cover 51 shows across 14 countries. They’re best known for their 1985 hit Don’t You (Forget About Me).

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra: April 24 @ P&J Live

King of the waltz and global violin superstar André Rieu is looking forward to returning to Aberdeen. The Dutch musician’s last concert in Aberdeen was at the AECC in 2015.

Tickets: From £45 and available here

Deacon Blue: May 6 @ P&J Live

Deacon Blue were supposed to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday December 18, however, the band decided to postpone their show due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

This tour is titled Cities of Love and is in support of their ninth studio album City of Love. However, since their tour was postponed, the band released one more album – Riding on the Tide of Love – in February 2021.

Tickets: From £40.75 and available here

Bryan Adams: May 22 @ P&J Live

Multi-platinum selling Canadian rocker Bryan Adams had to reschedule his show due to the pandemic. The singer will now perform his biggest hits – including Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do – for his north-east fans in May 2022.

Tickets: From £43.55 and available here

The Script: May 26 @ P&J Live

The successful alt-pop trio will perform their number one smash, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) along with Top 10 tracks, such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Superheroes. They’ll be supported by Ella Henderson.

Tickets: From £33.75 and available here

Whitney: Queen Of the Night: October 26 @ Music Hall

Direct from the West End, the ultimate Whitney Houston tribute show will once again tour the UK, stopping in Aberdeen in October 2022.

Tickets: From £26.50 and available here

Westlife: November 17 @ P&J Live

The music icons are hitting the road again following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries. They’ll bring their new The Wild Dreams Tour to Aberdeen in November.

Tickets: From £45 and available here

The Proclaimers: December 17 @ P&J Live

Famous for their smash hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers are known for writing lyrics with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit.

Tickets: From £37 and available here

