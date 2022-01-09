Two-Minute Masterpiece: Medieval trade items on display at Aberdeen Maritime Museum

An error occurred. Please try again.

Take a trip back in time to learn more about the medieval trade items currently on display at Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

In this edition of Two-Minute Masterpiece, Anthony Edwards, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, offers a fascinating insight into some of the museum’s display items, including a large barrel which previously contained both wine and oil.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing.

Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

