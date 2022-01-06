Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

CSI Aberdeen: The outdoor detective adventure coming to the north and north-east

By Danica Ollerova
January 6, 2022, 11:45 am
CSI Aberdeen

Do you think you have what it takes to solve a murder case?

From TV series to podcasts, true crime as a genre has captured the minds of audiences in recent years.

And now, those curious to know if they could solve a case can become crime scene investigators for a day thanks to an outdoor murder mystery adventure coming to Aberdeen next month.

Using forensic techniques, codebreaking, and good old-fashioned detective work to crack the case, organiser CluedUpp promises that Scottish fans will be in for a killer day out.

Following the success of 2020’s Witchcraft & Wizardry and last year’s The Aberdeen Ripper, the new game – Crime Scene Investigator – will take place on Saturday February 5. The Inverness version of the outdoor event is scheduled for July 2.

CSI Aberdeen
CluedUpp’s Crime Scene Investigator is coming to both Aberdeen and Inverness.

Played by more than 500,000 people in more than 55 countries, the games are a hit with thrill-seekers all over the world.

Founder of CluedUpp Tref Griffiths said: “We’re now the world’s biggest geogaming events company, hosting exciting and immersive events in every continent around the globe.

“We have worked tirelessly to bring our amazing customers a brand new mystery and an incredible outdoor experience that will leave gamers on the edge of their seat – be prepared to step into the shoes of a crime scene investigator as you navigate the streets to find clues to crack the case.”

Last year’s The Aberdeen Ripper was a success.

Taking place via the CluedUpp smartphone app – available on both iOS and Android – all players need in order to take part is a phone and a team of two to six detectives to compete in the race to solve the crime scene.

CSI Aberdeen keeps players safe

The event promises to be coronavirus-safe, with organisers taking a number of precautions to guarantee players’ safety.

CluedUpp’s spokesperson said: “Prior to Covid and during, CluedUpp events are held entirely outdoors which helps reduce the risk of transmission.

“We have also made sure to keep ticket numbers down for each event and everything unfolds virtually via the players’ mobile devices where players will have no contact with anyone else other than their teammates during the event.”

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]