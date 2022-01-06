CSI Aberdeen: The outdoor detective adventure coming to the north and north-east

Do you think you have what it takes to solve a murder case?

From TV series to podcasts, true crime as a genre has captured the minds of audiences in recent years.

And now, those curious to know if they could solve a case can become crime scene investigators for a day thanks to an outdoor murder mystery adventure coming to Aberdeen next month.

Using forensic techniques, codebreaking, and good old-fashioned detective work to crack the case, organiser CluedUpp promises that Scottish fans will be in for a killer day out.

Following the success of 2020’s Witchcraft & Wizardry and last year’s The Aberdeen Ripper, the new game – Crime Scene Investigator – will take place on Saturday February 5. The Inverness version of the outdoor event is scheduled for July 2.

Played by more than 500,000 people in more than 55 countries, the games are a hit with thrill-seekers all over the world.

Founder of CluedUpp Tref Griffiths said: “We’re now the world’s biggest geogaming events company, hosting exciting and immersive events in every continent around the globe.

“We have worked tirelessly to bring our amazing customers a brand new mystery and an incredible outdoor experience that will leave gamers on the edge of their seat – be prepared to step into the shoes of a crime scene investigator as you navigate the streets to find clues to crack the case.”

Taking place via the CluedUpp smartphone app – available on both iOS and Android – all players need in order to take part is a phone and a team of two to six detectives to compete in the race to solve the crime scene.

CSI Aberdeen keeps players safe

The event promises to be coronavirus-safe, with organisers taking a number of precautions to guarantee players’ safety.

CluedUpp’s spokesperson said: “Prior to Covid and during, CluedUpp events are held entirely outdoors which helps reduce the risk of transmission.

“We have also made sure to keep ticket numbers down for each event and everything unfolds virtually via the players’ mobile devices where players will have no contact with anyone else other than their teammates during the event.”

