All The City Is A Stage: Call for artists to create temporary artwork in Aberdeen

Putting culture at the heart of Covid-19 recovery, Aberdeen Performing Arts has joined forces with the city’s initiative Culture Aberdeen to help create new opportunities for north-east artists.

Creatives practising in any art form are invited to support the re-imagining and re-invigorating of Aberdeen City centre post-pandemic through the creation of new artworks across the city.

Aberdeen City Council’s cultural strategy is to be “a city which inspires, where exciting cultural experiences are around each and every corner and where there are no creative boundaries; a place where all the city is a stage”.

Therefore, local creatives are asked to submit plans for temporary artworks which would be in place at the latest by May 2022.

All The City Is Stage puts culture at the heart of Covid-19 recovery

The funding for this art project was provided by the UK Government Community Renewal Fund which aims to “support local areas to pilot imaginative new approaches and programmes”.

Jane Spiers, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ chief executive, said: “We are delighted that Culture Aberdeen’s bid for Community Renewal funding was successful and excited to be leading the project on behalf of cultural partners in the city.

“It gives us an amazing opportunity to put artists and creatives centre stage, inspiring and invigorating communities and providing a positive outlook for the future of our city in challenging times.

“We have a strong and ambitious network of cultural organisations in the city and so many talented creatives in the north-east.”

Inspired by Aberdeen and the shire

The main application criteria are that the artists need to have a connection to the north-east and the new work also has to be inspired by Aberdeen and the shire and what makes this area unique.

Jane added: “This funding will bring artists, communities and businesses together to help bring our city centre back to life. We can offer production, technical and financial input.

“We’re looking for both established and early-career artists inspired by our city, who have fresh ideas they would like to realise with our support.”

The commissions’ budget is £100,000, which will cover the fees and materials for up to four established artists and four early-career artists to create new work for Aberdeen.

While established artists will be allocated up to £20,000, early-career creatives will be given a set budget of £5,000.

Applications from both individuals and organisations are welcome and the deadline is midnight on Friday January 28.

Click here for more information and application requirements.

