Aberdeen’s Polish-Scottish Mini Festival to feature cross-cultural events

By Danica Ollerova
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 2:06 pm
Polish-Scottish Mini Festival

Organised by Polish Association Aberdeen, the upcoming Polish-Scottish Mini Festival will champion local communities and celebrate the two cultures.

Now in its fifth year, the organisers believe the festival will not only entertain Aberdonians but will also help locals better understand Polish culture.

This year, Polish Association Aberdeen is excited to put on four different events in January and February.

Kicking off the festival will be an outdoor exhibition called Loons & Quines o’ Torry. Created by Marta Surowiec and opening on Sunday January 16 at Abbey Place Park, art-lovers are invited to see the exhibition which showcases the work of culturally active Polish residents.

Tomasz Organek will perform for his Aberdeen fans in February. Photo by Karol Kacperski.

Don’t miss Polish-Scottish Mini Festival in Aberdeen

One of the highlights of the festival will undoubtedly be the Polish-Scottish Ceilidh. Taking place on Saturday February 5 at the Pittodrie Stadium, everyone is invited to celebrate the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns. In addition to the usual Scottish dishes served at a ceilidh, attendees will also be able to sample traditional Polish cuisine.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

On February 6, Slavic folk band Zywiolak will perform at The Lemon Tree. The Warsaw-based band is known for playing folk and rock music.

And finally, Tomasz Organek will play the West North Street venue on February 12. Widely recognised in Poland, the musician released two new albums last year. He will be supported by Aberdeen band Barber Q who just released their debut single Dynamite.

Tickets for the gig can be purchased here.

