Spectra’s Catalyst Conference to highlight role of culture in post-Covid world

Bringing together arts and activism, Spectra’s Catalyst Conference aims to create new partnerships across heritage, public space and education.

Taking place online on February 11, the Culture Is Not A Luxury conference will examine the importance of culture and what role it will have in the post-Covid world.

Andy Brydon, director at Curated Place which organised the event, said: “We are excited to announce this year’s Catalyst Conference line-up under the umbrella #CultureIsNotALuxury.

“At a time when so many have been impacted by the pandemic, culture can be dismissed as less important. We are here to explain why it is vital and we urge anyone and everyone from the arts, culture, heritage and even business sectors, to sign up.

“We want this year’s conference to question how those in culture can better influence people’s values, escape echo chambers, and recover creatively in the wake of the pandemic.”

Catalyst Conference will welcome expert speakers

Featuring a panel of expert speakers from the arts, education, heritage, tourism and business sectors, the Catalyst Conference will interrogate the role of culture in the wake of the pandemic, asking who speaks for change and how the sector goes about delivering it.

This year’s expert panel includes musician and Robert Gordon University chancellor Dame Evelyn Glennie, architect, TV host and director Danny Forster as well as Khaleda Noon – founder and executive director of charity Intercultural Youth Scotland.

They will be joined by other Spectra artists and leaders in culture, creativity, health, and education from across Scotland and internationally. The full list of confirmed speakers can be found here.

Dame Evelyn Glennie said: “I feel very honoured to have been asked to speak at the Catalyst Conference, an event that has such a firm focus and belief in the power culture has to bring about positive change, not least as we continue to exist in the wake of the pandemic.

“This online conference is a chance for those in the know, and those with the power, to get together and talk about real-life solutions to a whole range of issues that continue to exist not only in Scotland’s north-east, but across the country and indeed the world.

“I am very much looking forward to some engaged and inspiring conversations.”

The conference is part of Spectra – Scotland’s festival of light which will run from Thursday February 10 to Sunday February 13.

Tickets for the Catalyst Conference are now on sale as pay-what-you-can and can be booked here.

