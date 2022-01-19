Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven woman showcases Russian antique collection on TV auction house

By Danica Ollerova
January 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 8:31 pm
Kathleen Findlay, from Stonehaven, will appear on Clear Out, Cash In.

An Aberdeenshire woman will showcase her stunning Russian antiques in a new STV series tonight (Wednesday January 19).

Kathleen Findlay, from Stonehaven, will appear on Clear Out, Cash In, an eight-part series which follows antiques expert and auctioneer Angus Ashworth as he visits homes across Scotland in the search for unusual antiques and collectables to sell for profit at auction.

In tonight’s episode, viewers will see Kathleen explain that she’s keen to declutter her home and put the proceeds towards her “new campervan fund”.

Many of the items unearthed by Angus in Kathleen’s home belonged to her late husband and childhood sweetheart James, who died 17 years ago of a heart condition.

James picked up numerous Russian antiques when he worked in Azerbaijan, and Angus assures Kathleen her husband “had quite an eye (for collectables)”.

Angus Ashworth is impressed by Kathleen’s collectibles.

In a moving moment, Kathleen reminisces of the early days of her relationship with James: “I knew I liked him and I knew he liked me, but he was very shy.

“There was a club that we all used to go to on a Saturday night. We were dancing and I asked him, ‘Will you go out with me?’ He said ‘yes’ and we got married in 1984.”

Angus, who also stars in BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip, takes a particular interest in Kathleen’s unique collection of luxury watches, which she has kept in a chest for more than two decades.

He said: “It’s an auctioneer’s dream when you come in, open a chest and it’s full of watches. This is quite exciting.

Don’t miss Kathleen on Clear Out, Cash in tonight (Wednesday January 19) on STV.

“A lot of these are worth anywhere between £100 and £300, but there’s one or two that are probably worth about £600 to £800.”

In the end, Kathleen walked away with more than £14,000.

She said: “I can’t believe I had all that sitting in my house for so long. Crikey!”

Clear Out, Cash In airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on STV and those interested can watch the series so far on STV Player.

