Home Entertainment

Banff Mountain Film Festival to bring adventure to Aberdeen and Inverness

By Danica Ollerova
January 21, 2022, 11:45 am
banff mountain film festival

The Banff Mountain Film Festival will bring the world’s best adventure films to audiences in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film Festival which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations in spring and autumn 2022.

Featuring intrepid characters, extreme expeditions and stunning cinematography, the festival features two new collections of inspirational films from the wildest corners of the planet.

There are two film programmes – red and blue – and both sets of films will visit Aberdeen and Inverness.

West Highland Way is part of the red film programme.

The red film programme features films such as Follow The Light which showcases the dream setting for a mountain biking spectacular – narrow canyons, dramatic sunsets and illuminated hot air balloons.

Banff Mountain Film Festival to feature spectacular adventure films

Audiences will also be able to see From My Window which tells the story of Melissa Simpson who has cerebral palsy but with the help of her friend and mentor, blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, she sets out to conquer something far greater than a summit.

Other “red” films include West Highland Way, A  Foreign Native,  Markus Eder: Ultimate Ski Run, and Reel Rock – Action Directe.

The red film programme will be coming to Eden Court in Inverness on March 6 Aberdeen’s Music Hall on September 21.

The blue films will include Inside – A Hole New Ski Experience which follows Austrian skiers Andreas Gumpenberger and Stefan Ager as they embark on a ski tour of a huge cave in Slovenia’s Julian Alps.

banff mountain film festival
Enjoy mountain biking though the eyes of dogs.

A Dog’s Tale – a celebration of the joy of mountain biking, as seen through the eyes of our four-legged friends will also be showcased.

And so will Exit The North Pole, Dream Mountain, Learning To Drown, and The Slabs.

The red film programme will be coming to the Music Hall on March 4 and Eden Court on March 7.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival tour director Nell Teasdale said: “We are so excited to be sharing these awe-inspiring new films with audiences around the UK and Ireland – up on the big screen.”

“As well as adrenaline-packed stories from the world’s best adventure filmmakers, Banff events are a celebration of the great outdoors with a vibrant atmosphere – and we
guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own too.”

In addition to thrilling films, each event also features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

Dream Mountain follows Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita.

How to book tickets to see Banff Mountain Film Festival movies

Tickets to the touring film festival can be purchased here.

