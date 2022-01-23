Two-Minute Masterpiece: Jacobite links to Provost Skene’s House

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Named after one of its owners, Sir George Skene, Provost Skene’s House was used by Hanoverian troops as a billet during the Jacobite rising.

Here, Karen Henderson, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the oldest surviving townhouse in Aberdeen and why the Duke of Cumberland stayed there on his way to Culloden.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

