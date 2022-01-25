Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeenshire musical family to kick off live events at Portsoy’s Bothy Folk

By Danica Ollerova
January 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 5:03 pm
folk at the salmon bothy

Portsoy’s music club – Folk at the Salmon Bothy – will celebrate the easing of restrictions with a string of live events.

Aberdeenshire traditional music enthusiasts will kick off their 2022 events calendar with Bothy Ballads and Burns Night on Saturday February 19.

And for the first time, the event will be hosted by a local family. Jill, Cait and Annie Lennox, who make up traditional music group Tripple, will appear alongside Bill and Mac Lennox to provide a night of great music and entertainment.

Annie, who was crowned the Young Burnsian by the World Burns Federation in 2013, and Cait and Mac, who were previously named the national winners in the World Burns Federation competition, will ensure the event is both traditional and memorable.

Portsoy’s music club – Folk at the Salmon Bothy – will once again start hosting live events.

The family will be joined on stage by more talented performers, and those attending will also be invited to perform as part of the Burns events.

In addition to music, tickets for the event – which will take place at Portsoy Bowling Club – also include a three-course meal and a dram.

Tommy Sands to play Folk at the Salmon Bothy

Looking ahead, Folk at the Salmon Bothy’s regular open mic sessions will make a welcome return on Friday March 18. The sessions will then take place on the third Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend to either perform or just enjoy the entertainment.

Northern Irish singer and social activist Tommy Sands has also been confirmed to perform at the Salmon Bothy. Known for performing with his siblings as part of The Sands Family, he will play solo on Sunday March 26.

Photo credit: Tommy Sands Music.

The music club’s chairman, Bob Philips, said: “It is heartening to be able to once again plan live events as Covid restrictions are eased.

“As traditional music enthusiasts, our members thrive on live performances which bring together a wide variety of talented performers and provide opportunities to join in, socialise and enjoy the entertainment on offer.

“We are very much looking forward to a varied and full event calendar throughout the year ahead.”

Click here for more information and email Bobportsoy@gmail.com to secure tickets.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]