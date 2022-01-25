Aberdeenshire musical family to kick off live events at Portsoy’s Bothy Folk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsoy’s music club – Folk at the Salmon Bothy – will celebrate the easing of restrictions with a string of live events.

Aberdeenshire traditional music enthusiasts will kick off their 2022 events calendar with Bothy Ballads and Burns Night on Saturday February 19.

And for the first time, the event will be hosted by a local family. Jill, Cait and Annie Lennox, who make up traditional music group Tripple, will appear alongside Bill and Mac Lennox to provide a night of great music and entertainment.

Annie, who was crowned the Young Burnsian by the World Burns Federation in 2013, and Cait and Mac, who were previously named the national winners in the World Burns Federation competition, will ensure the event is both traditional and memorable.

The family will be joined on stage by more talented performers, and those attending will also be invited to perform as part of the Burns events.

In addition to music, tickets for the event – which will take place at Portsoy Bowling Club – also include a three-course meal and a dram.

Tommy Sands to play Folk at the Salmon Bothy

Looking ahead, Folk at the Salmon Bothy’s regular open mic sessions will make a welcome return on Friday March 18. The sessions will then take place on the third Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend to either perform or just enjoy the entertainment.

Northern Irish singer and social activist Tommy Sands has also been confirmed to perform at the Salmon Bothy. Known for performing with his siblings as part of The Sands Family, he will play solo on Sunday March 26.

The music club’s chairman, Bob Philips, said: “It is heartening to be able to once again plan live events as Covid restrictions are eased.

“As traditional music enthusiasts, our members thrive on live performances which bring together a wide variety of talented performers and provide opportunities to join in, socialise and enjoy the entertainment on offer.

“We are very much looking forward to a varied and full event calendar throughout the year ahead.”

Click here for more information and email Bobportsoy@gmail.com to secure tickets.

