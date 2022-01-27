Five Gladiators to reunite for Aberdeen Comic Con at P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five Gladiators – including previously announced Jet – will reunite at Comic Con (North East) which will celebrate cult films and TV.

Jet, Vogue, Panther, Cobra and Hunter are all coming to Aberdeen to answer fans’ questions about the ’90s TV hit Gladiators which saw contestants compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s muscle-bound gladiators.

The show was presented by Ulrika Jonsson throughout its original run, with John Sachs providing commentary on each event, and John Anderson refereeing the contests.

Gladiators taking to the Comic Con stage

We’ve previously announced that Jet – Diane Youdale – will appear at the event and we can now confirm that she’ll be joined by Suzanne Cox (Vogue), Michael Willson (Cobra), James Crossley (Hunter) and Helen O’Reilly (Panther).

In addition to the Gladiators, many other stars including Ryan Hurst of Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead and Back To The Future’s Claudia Wells will also travel to Aberdeen.

Jane McCarry who played Isa Drennan as well as Paul Riley who portrayed Winston Ingram in the much-loved BBC Scotland sitcom Still Game also recently joined the line-up.

Taking place on March 12 and 13, the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay competitions, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “Comic Con is shaping up to be an incredible event, with some iconic guest stars lined up from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

“There are many more still to be announced, so we can’t wait to see who else they have in store.

“Add in TV props, cosplay, gaming, anime and merchandise on top and it offers an all-round pop culture experience.

“There’s been a huge demand for a larger scale comic con in the region and we are so pleased to be the venue of choice to deliver it.”

How to buy tickets for Comic Con (North East)

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

