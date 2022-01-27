Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Five Gladiators to reunite for Aberdeen Comic Con at P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
January 27, 2022, 7:00 pm
gladiators aberdeen comic con

Five Gladiators – including previously announced Jet – will reunite at Comic Con (North East) which will celebrate cult films and TV.

Jet, Vogue, Panther, Cobra and Hunter are all coming to Aberdeen to answer fans’ questions about the ’90s TV hit Gladiators which saw contestants compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s muscle-bound gladiators.

The show was presented by Ulrika Jonsson throughout its original run, with John Sachs providing commentary on each event, and John Anderson refereeing the contests.

Gladiators taking to the Comic Con stage

We’ve previously announced that Jet – Diane Youdale – will appear at the event and we can now confirm that she’ll be joined by Suzanne Cox (Vogue), Michael Willson (Cobra), James Crossley (Hunter) and Helen O’Reilly (Panther).

Jet – Diane Youdale – is one of the Gladiators coming to Aberdeen.

In addition to the Gladiators, many other stars including Ryan Hurst of Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead and Back To The Future’s Claudia Wells will also travel to Aberdeen.

Jane McCarry who played Isa Drennan as well as Paul Riley who portrayed Winston Ingram in the much-loved BBC Scotland sitcom Still Game also recently joined the line-up.

Taking place on March 12 and 13, the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay competitions, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “Comic Con is shaping up to be an incredible event, with some iconic guest stars lined up from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

“There are many more still to be announced, so we can’t wait to see who else they have in store.

“Add in TV props, cosplay, gaming, anime and merchandise on top and it offers an all-round pop culture experience.

“There’s been a huge demand for a larger scale comic con in the region and we are so pleased to be the venue of choice to deliver it.”

How to buy tickets for Comic Con (North East)

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

