Pellow Talk: Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow to bring new tour to Aberdeen

Aberdeen fans will once again be able to “party with Marti” when the former Wet Wet Wet singer brings his new tour to the Granite City later this year.

The popular Scottish singer, who played the Music Hall last November, will return to Aberdeen with his new solo show less than a year later, on November 2.

The singing legend celebrated his remarkable career with a headline show in Aberdeen as part of his Greatest Hits tour in 2021, and now he’s looking forward to rocking The Tivoli Theatre with his new, cleverly titled tour: Pellow Talk.

*** NEW TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT *** I am super excited to announce my brand new tour "Pellow Talk" starting this autumn. Tickets will go on sale this Friday 28th January 2022. To be the first to access tickets sign up to my mailing list here: https://t.co/PzbCyOJpGb L2L Marti x pic.twitter.com/lJIf5MOpIM — Marti Pellow (@martiofficial) January 26, 2022

The Tivoli’s marketing director Christina Camillo said: “We are very excited to welcome Marti Pellow from the band Wet Wet Wet to the Tivoli Theatre.

“This will be an intimate evening full of stories and songs and a chance for audiences to get up close and personal with Marti Pellow.”

Marti Pellow has a special bond with Aberdeen

Having regularly travelled to the Granite City for day trips with his family as a child, Marti previously told us that he had a strong emotional bond with Aberdeen.

He said: “I have always felt at home in Aberdeen, as I’ve had so many great times there.

“As a kid I would often leave Glasgow Central Station with my brother and da and travel up to Aberdeen.

“I remember as a wee boy the first time I went to Aberdeen the sun was shining and the city sparkled for me.

“And every time since I have returned it has done that.

“I want to hang out in Aberdeen and shoot the breeze with everyone.”

Marti has headlined Aberdeen as a solo artist, performed in musicals in the city and also headlined the old AECC with Wet Wet Wet in their halcyon, chart-topping prime.

How to book tickets to see Marti Pellow in Aberdeen

If you wish to see him again (or for the first time) this year, make sure to set an alarm, as tickets for Marti Pellow‘s new tour Pellow Talk will go on sale at 10am on Friday January 28.

