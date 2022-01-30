Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen’s AJ is blooming brilliant in garden week of The Great Pottery Throw Down

By Scott Begbie
January 30, 2022, 9:02 pm Updated: January 30, 2022, 9:18 pm
Aberdeen potter AJ Simpson delighted the judges in garden week of The Great Pottery Throw Down.
Aberdeen creative AJ Simpson hit a “gnome” run by winning Potter Of The Week in garden week of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The 21-year-old design graduate from Robert Gordon University won the accolade for their quirky and inventive trio of garden gnomes, created for this week’s challenge in the popular Sunday night Channel 4 series.

“I’m really chuffed,” said an almost speechless AJ after being named in top spot.

“I never really thought I would get potter of the week, I’m really proud of it. The pressure is on for next week.

The three colourful characters were described by judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller as “wonderful”.

“They just make me smile every time when you look at them.  They look a bit crazy, but in a good way,” said Rich, adding AJ’s creations were contemporary and different.

Both Keith and Rich said AJ’s bold decision to break with the traditional look of garden gnomes had really worked.

While discussing who should win the coveted place of Potter Of The Week, the two judges agreed AJ had a fantastic week.

AJ wins praise for ‘different approach’

“They took that idea of the traditional garden gnome and catapulted it into the modern age,” said Rich. “It was so brave to take a really different approach.”

Keith Brymer Jones, Ellie Taylor and Rich Miller loved AJ’s gnomes in The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The brief for the eight remaining potters in Garden Week, which aired on Sunday night, was to create a trio of cheeky, bright, colourful garden gnomes, complete with beards, hats and boots.

AJ chose a “beach gnoming” theme, inspired by their love of collecting sea glass and pebbles from the beaches of the Granite City.

AJ’s bold and inventive gnomes take shape during garden week of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Before they started the challenge, AJ told viewers: “I’m excited… it’s go hard or go gnome.”

AJ decided to break with tradition by not creating heads for their gnomes, instead building their faces on their beards and hats.

It was a look that prompted presenter Ellie Taylor to call them “terrifying”.

AJ told Ellie and the judges: “I always found gnomes really creepy so I thought I would make mine creepy.”

AJ invents new genre of ‘horror gnomes’

Judge Keith said AJ could have invented a new “horror gnome” genre.

AJ named their three colourful characters Dingus, Dorbus and Florbus.

“I think it fits the demented little gnome vibe. I like making things that make me laugh, so I’ll just keep running with that.”

AJ with their sea kale forced which helped them win the second challenge in The Great Pottery Throw Down.

It wasn’t just in the gnomes challenge that AJ excelled. They were also outstanding in the second challenge.

The potters were asked to make a ceramic forcer – a pot that helps crops such as rhubarb or sea kale to grow.

While other potters struggled with the amount of clay needed to throw and join the massive piece, AJ looked perfectly at ease.

What’s next for AJ in The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Master potter Adam Keeling, who set the task, described AJ’s work as “a fantastic attempt” and announced them as the winner of the challenge to the delight of the Aberdeen potter, notching up their second throw down win of the series.

With their gnomes joining previous Potters Of The Week’s pieces on the Great Pottery Throw Down showcase it means AJ is now through to the next round.

That will see the seven remaining potters go back to the 1960s with a challenge to a pair of vessels using a highly decorative glaze from that swinging, psychedelic decade.

You can follow AJ’s Great Pottery Throw Down journey on All 4.

