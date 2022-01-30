Aberdeen’s AJ is blooming brilliant in garden week of The Great Pottery Throw Down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen creative AJ Simpson hit a “gnome” run by winning Potter Of The Week in garden week of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The 21-year-old design graduate from Robert Gordon University won the accolade for their quirky and inventive trio of garden gnomes, created for this week’s challenge in the popular Sunday night Channel 4 series.

“I’m really chuffed,” said an almost speechless AJ after being named in top spot.

“I never really thought I would get potter of the week, I’m really proud of it. The pressure is on for next week.

The three colourful characters were described by judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller as “wonderful”.

AJ impressed the judges with their 'Beach Gnoming' make, which showed originality and imagination. #potterythrowdown pic.twitter.com/jNwMY6VeHW — The Great Pottery Throw Down (@PotteryThrow) January 30, 2022

“They just make me smile every time when you look at them. They look a bit crazy, but in a good way,” said Rich, adding AJ’s creations were contemporary and different.

Both Keith and Rich said AJ’s bold decision to break with the traditional look of garden gnomes had really worked.

While discussing who should win the coveted place of Potter Of The Week, the two judges agreed AJ had a fantastic week.

AJ wins praise for ‘different approach’

“They took that idea of the traditional garden gnome and catapulted it into the modern age,” said Rich. “It was so brave to take a really different approach.”

The brief for the eight remaining potters in Garden Week, which aired on Sunday night, was to create a trio of cheeky, bright, colourful garden gnomes, complete with beards, hats and boots.

AJ chose a “beach gnoming” theme, inspired by their love of collecting sea glass and pebbles from the beaches of the Granite City.

Before they started the challenge, AJ told viewers: “I’m excited… it’s go hard or go gnome.”

AJ decided to break with tradition by not creating heads for their gnomes, instead building their faces on their beards and hats.

It was a look that prompted presenter Ellie Taylor to call them “terrifying”.

AJ told Ellie and the judges: “I always found gnomes really creepy so I thought I would make mine creepy.”

AJ invents new genre of ‘horror gnomes’

Judge Keith said AJ could have invented a new “horror gnome” genre.

AJ named their three colourful characters Dingus, Dorbus and Florbus.

“I think it fits the demented little gnome vibe. I like making things that make me laugh, so I’ll just keep running with that.”

It wasn’t just in the gnomes challenge that AJ excelled. They were also outstanding in the second challenge.

The potters were asked to make a ceramic forcer – a pot that helps crops such as rhubarb or sea kale to grow.

While other potters struggled with the amount of clay needed to throw and join the massive piece, AJ looked perfectly at ease.

What’s next for AJ in The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Master potter Adam Keeling, who set the task, described AJ’s work as “a fantastic attempt” and announced them as the winner of the challenge to the delight of the Aberdeen potter, notching up their second throw down win of the series.

AJ has bagged their second Throw Down win! GO AJ! #potterythrowdown pic.twitter.com/CrKjUosNjH — The Great Pottery Throw Down (@PotteryThrow) January 30, 2022

With their gnomes joining previous Potters Of The Week’s pieces on the Great Pottery Throw Down showcase it means AJ is now through to the next round.

That will see the seven remaining potters go back to the 1960s with a challenge to a pair of vessels using a highly decorative glaze from that swinging, psychedelic decade.

You can follow AJ’s Great Pottery Throw Down journey on All 4.

You might also like…