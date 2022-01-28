Peter Weller to answer questions about RoboCop at Aberdeen Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peter Weller – best known for his role in sci-fi film RoboCop – will soon be travelling to the Granite City to greet his north-east fans at the upcoming Aberdeen Comic Con.

The film, which was released in 1987, is set in a near-future dystopia. It follows police officer Alex Murphy – played by Peter Weller – who is murdered and subsequently revived by the megacorporation Omni Consumer Products as the cyborg law enforcer RoboCop.

And now, fans will have a chance to ask Peter all about the filming of the cult film and its sequel RoboCop 2, and why he didn’t star in the third film of the RoboCop franchise.

RoboCop Peter Weller is coming to Aberdeen

Peter, who previously revealed he didn’t read the script for RoboCop before he got hired, will be joined by Star Wars actors Tim Rose and Angus MacInnes, as well as Clive Russel from Game Of Thrones, at the Comic Con (North East) which takes place from March 12 to March 13 at P&J Live.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the Comic Con will also host two TV reunions – Gladiators and Still Game.

Jet, Vogue, Panther, Cobra and Hunter are all coming to Aberdeen to answer fans’ questions about the ’90s TV hit Gladiators which saw contestants compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s muscle-bound gladiators.

Jane McCarry who played Isa Drennan as well as Paul Riley who portrayed Winston Ingram in the much-loved BBC Scotland sitcom Still Game also recently joined the line-up.

How to book tickets to Comic Con (North East)

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

You might also like…