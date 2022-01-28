Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Weller to answer questions about RoboCop at Aberdeen Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
January 28, 2022, 7:00 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 7:55 pm
peter weller robocop aberdeen comic con

Peter Weller – best known for his role in sci-fi film RoboCop – will soon be travelling to the Granite City to greet his north-east fans at the upcoming Aberdeen Comic Con.

The film, which was released in 1987, is set in a near-future dystopia. It follows police officer Alex Murphy – played by Peter Weller – who is murdered and subsequently revived by the megacorporation Omni Consumer Products as the cyborg law enforcer RoboCop.

And now, fans will have a chance to ask Peter all about the filming of the cult film and its sequel RoboCop 2, and why he didn’t star in the third film of the RoboCop franchise.

RoboCop Peter Weller is coming to Aberdeen

Peter, who previously revealed he didn’t read the script for RoboCop before he got hired, will be joined by Star Wars actors Tim Rose and Angus MacInnes, as well as Clive Russel from Game Of Thrones, at the Comic Con (North East) which takes place from March 12 to March 13 at P&J Live.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the Comic Con will also host two TV reunions – Gladiators and Still Game.

Jet, Vogue, Panther, Cobra and Hunter are all coming to Aberdeen to answer fans’ questions about the ’90s TV hit Gladiators which saw contestants compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s muscle-bound gladiators.

Jane McCarry who played Isa Drennan as well as Paul Riley who portrayed Winston Ingram in the much-loved BBC Scotland sitcom Still Game also recently joined the line-up.

How to book tickets to Comic Con (North East)

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

